Prince William and Kate's favorite ski destination Courchevel

Do you want to discover the tree-lined pistes, Michelin-starred restaurants and glorious snow-covered beauty of Prince William and Kate Middleton's favorite ski resort? Find out all about the gorgeous dream destination, Courchevel in the French Alps, with our tips and highlights.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Prince Charlotte pictured in the French Alps last year Photo: Getty Images

Pillow Talk

Check out L’Apogée, a good-looking ski-in, ski-out lodge with a picture perfect backdrop and its own 4x4 limousine fleet. All cosy nooks and coffered ceilings, it’s stylish without taking itself too seriously and the service is the best for miles around.

SHOPPING: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's affordable ski gear





Photo: Lapogeecourchevel.com

Swathed in rich shades of burgundy and emerald, rooms are sigh-inducingly lovely – think plaid wool carpets, marshmallow-soft beds and snuggly faux-fur throws. There’s a fabulous mosaic swimming pool and a concierge who can arrange anything from ice climbing to moonlight dog sledding. Spend your daylight hours on the mountain before whizzing into the hotel on the private conveyor belt for a pre-dinner Negroni by the fire.

Indulge







Photo: Six Senses Spa

Soothe skiied-out limbs at the spanking new Six Senses Spa – a restorative refuge in the Courchevel 1850 resort that nestles snugly in the heart of Les Trois Vallées. Treatments run the gamut from energizing to circulation-boosting and there's a juice bar for on-the-spot hydration. Find inner piece in a meditation class, sweat out your excesses in the bio sauna or just enjoy a leisurely wallow in the steaming outdoor tub.

MORE: Prince William's skiing vacations with Princess Diana

Taste







Photo: Le Pilatus, altibar.com

After a morning shredding the slopes, make like Prince William and Kate and enjoy a late lunch at Le Pilatus, a snug chalet-style restaurant with a hearty Savoyard menu and a sun terrace that overlooks Mont Blanc. If you fancy something a little lighter than saucisson and fondue, L’Apogée’s Japanese restaurant, Koori, serves melt-in-the-mouth black cod and tempting shiso maki in a sumptuous setting.

MORE: Princess Stephanie and daughter Pauline take a ski break

Explore



The lure of Les Trois Vallées stretches far beyond skiing and snowboarding. Glide between the snow-capped peaks in a light aircraft or hurtle down the toboggan run from Courchevel 1850 to Village 1550 (situated at 1850m and 1550m respectively). Or head to the Jardin Alpin to catch a glimpse of a fox or an elusive chamois amid the towering spruces.





Get Duchess Kate's look! Here's what to wear...





Black Tonal Pom Beanie Hat, $26, topshop.com







3Q jacket, $895, Moose Knuckles; visit mooseknucklescanada.com





Clarins Sunscreen Stick For Sun-Sensitive Areas SPF 30, $28, sephora.com