Inside Pippa Middleton's £2.8k per night private suite at St Barths hotel named after her

Pippa Middleton is living in a real-life fairytale property as she and James Matthews raise their three children; Arthur, five, Grace, two and Rose, one, in a 30-bedroom, £15 million Georgian mansion in Berkshire.

When she's not in the UK, however, the Princess of Wales' sister is often seen jet-setting to sunnier climes of St Barths. Her husband's parents are the owners of Eden Rock, a luxury retreat in the Caribbean frequented by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez - and it even played host to Prince William and Princess Kate in 2015.

The Matthews family's oceanfront resort boasts white sand beaches, gin-clear seas, rock top beach houses and a luxury wellness spa to name just a handful of the amenities - and it even shares a special connection with Pippa.

The Princess of Wales' sister has her own suite named after her at Eden Rock. The 'Pippa Suite' is branded as one of the resort's signature suites, and will set holiday makers back £2,654 a night in the summer season, and a cool £2,825 the rest of the year.

The Eden Rock website describes the lavish, singular-bed suite as: "An ultraluxe cabin on a world class superyacht on land."

The Pippa features a "huge and handmade bed" as well as an ensuite double-shower room crafted from precious pink marble. It also boasts "a rare wooden spiral staircase dropping down through the bedroom floor to its second level terrace sun deck below," along with wrap-around views of St. Jean beach.

© Eden Rock The Pippa Suite is crafted from ornate wood, giving the feel of a luxury yacht

The winning amenity, however, has to be the heated cave pool, which is chipped back into the top of Eden Rock. "A peaceful place of meditation, introspection or even a little yoga or pilates," reads the website.

© Eden Rock The Pippa Suite at Eden Rock has the most incredible ocean views

Pippa isn't the only family member to have her name affixed to one of the hotel's famous rooms. Vogue Williams, wife of Spencer Matthews, also has a suite named after her - and it's equally dazzling.

© Instagram Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are currently at Eden Rock in St Barths with friends

Despite Pippa's personal connection to the stunning suite, the family most likely stayed in one of the resort's private villas to accommodate their little ones on their recent holiday.

Sporty Pippa delighted royal fans earlier this year when she was seen lapping up the sunshine in a series of colourful ViX bikinis on the white sand beaches of St. Jean.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Pippa recently holidayed with her husband James Matthews and their children

Days after Pippa was spotted looking sublime in a pearly white ViX bikini, the mother-of-three showed off her athletic figure in the designer swimwear brand's 'Bia' swimwear as she played with her daughters on the sand during their holiday.

© James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock Pippa was seen enjoying a holiday in the Caribbean earlier this year

Later in the week, Princess Kate's sister showed off her sporty silhouette once again as she dived off a jetty into the crystal clear waters at Eden Rock beside her husband James.

Pippa, 40, married billionaire hedge fund manager James, 48, at St Mark's Church in Englefield on 20 May 2017, with their nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte as part of their bridal party.