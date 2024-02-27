Wetsuit-clad Zara Tindall takes an icy dip with husband Mike on romantic holiday - watch

After spending much of January soaking up the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast for a series of glitzy Magic Millions race day events, Mike and Zara Tindall swapped surf beaches for snow-capped mountains as they jet set to Iceland for a stunning winter break.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse at their magical holiday, former England rugby player Mike shared a heartwarming montage of his romantic getaway with his wife Zara.

"Iceland, thank you!!! What a place!!!" penned the father-of-three in the caption of his video, which included the saying: "Life if short, world is wide, I wanna make some memories." Take a look at the clip below…

WATCH: Inside Mike and Zara Tindall’s romantic Iceland trip

In a rare look inside the royal's secret trip, Zara and Mike showed off their daredevil side as they donned wetsuits and woolly hats to take a sub-zero dip in Iceland's icy waters.

© Instagram Mike and Zara braved the icy conditions

Fresh-faced Zara beamed at the camera as she hugged her husband close, while another snap showed the royal duo snorkelling underwater whilst holding hands.

Another charming snap showed the doting parents wrapped up warm amid a snowy hike - stopping briefly to take a couple's selfie against a breathtaking backdrop.

© Instagram Zara and Mike donned wetsuits to brave the sub-zero temperatures in Icealand's waters

It's not known if Zara and Mike chose to travel alone or if they took with them their three children; Mia, 10, Lena, five, and little Lucas, who turns three next month. Given that the children had school commitments, it seems most likely that Zara and Mike chose to travel alone, fuelling their adventurous side on the outdoorsy holiday.

Royal fans were quick to chime in on the couple's romantic break, taking to the comments of Mike's Instagram post to share their thoughts. "We were in Iceland just over a week ago, isn’t it beautiful! So much to explore but not enough time," wrote one fan.

© Luke Marsden Zara and Mike Tindall recently returned from Australia where they took part in the Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event

"Just had a trip there with my 2 daughters! Such an amazing place, nature at its best. We were lucky to see the Northern lights," added a second.

"Just returned from Iceland too. It’s beautiful isn’t it. So lovely to see some of the places we visited in your video. I swear I tried that hat on too!" wrote a third, adding a laughing emoji.

LISTEN: The latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast

It's not the first time Mike has given an insight into his leisurely holidays with his wife. In 2023, the former I'm A Celebrity star opened up about his and Zara's cosy mornings and lie-ins whenever they're skiing.

He told The Telegraph: "Zara and I aren't about getting up ridiculously early, so we hit the lift at 9am, ski until 12.30 and then have a nice long leisurely lunch."

© Chris Hyde Mike and Zara love to travel

He went on to share that they don't feel pressure to stay on the slopes all afternoon either, adding: "Then we have another hour and a half in the afternoon. I vary my days between skiing and snowboarding – I can go fast down piste runs but still struggle in the bumps on a snowboard."

Mike also revealed that he and Zara love the party element of skiing too, sharing: "I think when you go skiing you have to buy into the après, so it has to be lively for me."