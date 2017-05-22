Is this where newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are heading on honeymoon? Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are reportedly honeymooning in French Polynesia

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are set to celebrate their newlywed status at two very different honeymoon destinations. The couple were spotted at LAX airport as they reportedly make their way to Marlon Brando's luxurious resort The Brando, located on the remote island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia, for a week of relaxation. Their honeymoon will continue with a trip to the Scottish Highlands to spend some time at the Matthews family's estate Affric Lodge.

It was previously speculated that the couple would visit Eden Rock in St Barts, the luxurious resort owned by James' parents Jane and David Matthews as part of their honeymoon. However it appears Pippa and James have opted to venture to somewhere different with a break at a lavish Polynesian villa.

VIEW GALLERY

Pippa and James are reportedly honeymooning at The Brando in French Polynesia

The resort they have chosen offers everything the honeymooners could possibly want; The Brando was once used as a retreat for chiefs and kings of Tahiti until it was bought by actor Marlon Brando in 1967. Now an eco-friendly resort, it is comprised of 35 villas each with their own plunge pool and strip of private white sandy beach.

GALLERY: All the photos from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

The island is also a great place for watersports including paddleboarding, snorkelling and deep-sea fishing – perfect activities for Pippa and James to enjoy. A stay at the exclusive resort isn't cheap; rooms start at $2,700 (approx £2,159) per night for a one-room villa, but for that price the newlyweds will be able to truly unwind with 24-hour-a-day service from staff, and the peace and privacy of their own stretch of beach and swimming pool. Former US president Barack Obama recently played host to former US president Barack Obama, who stayed at The Brando for several weeks while working on his memoirs.

VIEW GALLERY

Barack Obama recently stayed at the luxury private resort

Following on from their tropical honeymoon, the couple are set to spend a few days at Affric Lodge, the Scottish mansion owned by James' family which sits in a 10,000 acre estate in Glen Affric, about 15 miles away from Loch Ness. The eight-bedroom historic Lodge would offer the perfect destination for a romantic getaway; as well as featuring a luxurious and recently renovated interiors, it is surrounded by beautiful countryside with incredible views across Loch Affric, where they can enjoy sailing, canoeing and fishing among other activities.

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.