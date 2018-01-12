You could stay at this Game of Thrones ice hotel in Finland Get in quick, summer is coming!

Game of Thrones fans already dreading the year-long wait until the final season airs need to book a trip to Finland, pronto! An amazing GOT-themed ice hotel has opened in Lapland, complete with White Walkers, dragons and intricate ice sculptures depicting scenes from the hit show. However, bookings for the hotel are only available until 8 April, after which it will melt away.

The hotel was built in collaboration with HBO, the television network behind the series, and is located at Lapland Hotels SnowVillage. Carved entirely out of ice and snow, the 14 bedrooms and ten suites each have incredible sculptures and carvings that showcase popular characters and themes from Game of Thrones. One of the most striking is a room that features a giant sculpture of a White Walker reaching out over the bed.

Guests can also enjoy a dragon-shaped ice slide, a replica of the Iron Throne crafted entirely from ice, and the Ice Bar, which is guarded by a dragon. In addition, up to 120 people can dine in the ice restaurant, and there's even a wedding chapel on-site, should Game of Thrones-obsessed couples be after a unique way to say their vows.

Temperatures in the hotel are kept at minus five degrees Celsius, so guests are only advised to stay one night in the ice rooms. Anyone wanting to enjoy the experience for longer can book into one of the separate log cabins, which are heated and still offer access to the Snow Village.

The hotel is open until 8 April 2018

The Snow Village was devised by brothers Rami and Tomi Kurtakko and Janne Pasma, who teamed up with HBO Nordic to bring the concept to life, using approximately 350,000 kilograms of ice. Rooms at the hotel start from £148 per night, with an additional £15 fee for entry to the Snow Village. Bookings are available for stays up to 8 April 2018. Be quick, summer is coming!

