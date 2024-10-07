Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Susan Lucci changes location as she tries to embrace the 'calm' in new video that gets fans talking
Susan Lucci changes location as she tries to embrace the 'calm' in new video that gets fans talking
Susan Lucci wearing a black and white dress

Susan Lucci changes location as she tries to embrace the 'calm' in enviable video that gets fans talking

The All My Children alum has gone far away from home

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
51 minutes ago
Susan Lucci has a stunning home in Long Island, but she's recently moved location for a short amount of time, leaving fans envious in the process!

The All My Children alum has been spending some time in Europe and most recently stopped off in Italy.

The actress posted footage of her current view on Instagram, overlooking the beautiful Italian riviera, mountains and palm tree lined lawns. 

In the caption, the actress wrote a poignant message, admitting she was embracing the calm right now.

"A Room With a View…Happy Sunday — trying to hold on to this beauty and calm," she penned.

View post on Instagram
 

Fans were more than envious after seeing the view for themselves, with many taking to the comments section."You captured this beautifully! Enjoy as you deserve a great time!" one wrote, while another commented: "Amazing view, stay as long as you can, Susan." A third added: "So beautiful and serene, enjoy!"

Susan was previously in Zurich, Switzerland, and enjoyed a trip to the Lindt chocolate factory on her travels.

Susan Lucci looked stylish in a pair of skinny jeans and sneakers © Instagram
Susan Lucci has been traveling around Europe and was previously in Switzerland

The award-winning actress posed inside the popular venue dressed in a pair of skinny jeans and sneakers, and many of her followers complimented her casual look.

Susan has certainly had a busy few months, and at the start of September, she stepped out for New York Fashion Week, where she even closed Dennis Basso's show.

Susan Lucci enjoys the Hamptons sunset on a boat© Instagram
Susan is enjoying some much deserved time away from home

This was her runway debut and she walked out to I'm Every Woman by Whitney Houston, dressed in a green off-the-shoulder gown.

She opened up about the experience afterwards on social media, writing: "Good morning! Arriving at Good Day NY wearing fabulous Dennis Basso polka dot creation! Love him — and so honored to be the finale of his Fashion Week gorgeous Spring/Summer collection 2025 yesterday in NY!!!"

Susan Lucci at the Dennis Basso SS25 Runway Show, where she walked the runway © Craig Barritt
The actress at the Dennis Basso SS25 Runway Show, where she walked the runway

Susan was the perfect choice to take part in the show, which celebrated beauty at all ages. The 77-year-old looks as incredible as ever and recently opened up to HELLO! about her beauty secret while at the City of Hope Awards in New York City, where she received the Spirit of Life award for her charitable work. 

She admitted that her beauty regime was surprisingly simple, and what's better, it costs almost nothing!She divulged: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! 

Susan Lucci at the US Open © Gotham
Susan has had a busy summer

"My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

