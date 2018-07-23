Ronan Keating and his family travel in luxury on private jet – take a peek The Boyzone singer was travelling back to London from Dublin

Ronan Keating and his family were in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend to attend the annual Marie Keating Golf Classic Dinner that the Boyzone star hosts. And on their way back, they travelled in style on a private jet - and it looked incredible! Ronan's wife Storm Keating shared a photo of them on the luxurious mode of transport, captioning it: "Heading home, London." The photo featured Ronan, Storm, their baby son Cooper and Ronan's youngest daughter Ali, 12, who was tucking into a watermelon slice from a food platter on board. There was also a bed for little Cooper, who was tucked up sleeping as his family took the photo.

Ronan Keating and his family had a wonderful journey home to London!

The pop singer is dad to four children. As well as Ali, he also shares son Jack, 19, and daughter Missy,16, with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly. It is thought that Jack and Missy stayed in Dublin - where they live - following the dinner. Ali, meanwhile, enjoyed spending some quality time with her dad, stepmother and baby brother in London. Following their journey home, Storm shared some sweet videos of Ali and Cooper playing outside in the garden together, making the most of the warm weather in the UK.

MORE: Ronan Keating pays sweet tribute to son Jack after he graduates

The family travelled in luxury on a private jet

Ali looked in great health following a scary horse riding accident earlier in the year. In May, the youngster was rushed to hospital after falling off a horse, and required "hours of surgery" to fix broken bones. Her mum Yvonne explained what had happened on her Instagram account, writing that her daughter had been incredibly brave and was hoping to get back horse riding following her recovery.

MORE: Take a peek inside Ronan Keating and wife Storm's luxurious home

A devoted family man, Ronan has previously opened up to HELLO! about his "amazing" kids. He said of his brood: "I’ve always been a hands on dad and my kids are my world. I have always been totally devoted to my kids and always will be." He added: "All four of my kids are amazing and it’s very, very special to see the bond between them all."