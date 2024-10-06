5 unmissable things to do in autumnal London in October 2024

October called... it's pumpkin spiced latte season.

Autumn is one of the most glorious times to visit the capital. With early sunsets casting an orange oil painting across the skies, London's rooftop bars and skyrise restaurants are the perfect places to catch golden hour, while the Royal Parks provide the most beautiful autumnal walks.

From newly-opened restaurants to vibrant art exhibitions, discover what HELLO! has been loving about London this month.

Best things to do in London in October

Be it self-care, sumptuous dining or sun-soaked roof terraces on London's most lavish hotels, if you're searching for some luxury in the city this month, here's what HELLO!'s Editors have sunk into this October...

London's Moco Museum View post on Instagram The Modern Contemporary (Moco) Museum arrived in London in August - and it’s still the place to be now autumn has rolled around. I recently visited with my young family and can confirm that even if they are not particularly into art and do not understand it much, kids will still enjoy their time in this perfectly curated space.Spanning 24,000ft² across three floors, the Moco museum features incredible artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Yayoi Kusama, Andy Warhol, Banksy, Keith Haring, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Daniel Arsham and KAWS. A particular favourite of my children was no doubt the lower ground floor, which features Daan van Hasselt’s interactive installation Pulse Interactive and Lorenzo Quinn’s sculpture, Reflecting My Heart in You. Make sure you visit, and you’ll know exactly why my kids loved these two works of art so much. Reviewed by Andrea Camaano, Online Website Editor

Best restaurants in London

London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in October…

Stumble across Florencia for delicious pizza Have you ever had a meal that just feels like a hug? This is exactly the experience I had at Florencia, a tiny, friendly pizzeria tucked away on Seymour Place in Marylebone. This cosy candlelit restaurant seats no more than 32 people, though its buzzy atmosphere gave the restaurant an electric feel when I dined on a Friday evening. The menu is purposefully simple to highlight the restaurant's holy grail 48-hour fermented dough pizzas - and rightly so. Served on an old-school, two tier stand, my friend and I shared the Stracciatella pizza and the Fugazetta pizza, which was doused in sticky hot honey and served with an indulgent white base. With popular chain restaurants serving tourists, and cult East London pasta joints appeasing the locals, I wondered if London really needed another Italian restaurant. My meal at Florencia totally disproved this theory - there's defintiely no chance of this pizzeria being bumped off the roster. The pizza here is exactly what pizza should be. It's simple but sublime, with traditional Italian toppings ensuring nothing is over complicated. I'd go as far to say this was the best pizza I had eaten outside of Italy - and judging by the full restaurant of empty plates - the rest of London clearly agrees. Prices are reasonable for central London, starting from £11.90 and going up to £16.90 for the more indulgent pizzas. If you're going full Italian an Aperol spritz will set you back a stinging £10.50, but hey, that's London. Don't miss the freshly-made banana split ice cream, either. Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Fashion & Lifestyle Writer

Don't miss this Asian Fusion Steakhouse in Paddington Declaring something 'the best meal I've ever had' is a bold statement, but when it comes to Meet Bros Asian Fusion Steakhouse, I feel like this is an entirely justified statement. This hidden gem is just a stone's throw away from Paddington station and when you enter, you'll immediately be swept away. While the upstairs could pass for a bougie coffee house, it's downstairs where the real magic happens transporting you to a place perfect for any date – or even popping the question! The food inside matches the breathtaking interiors in terms of quality, with Asian spins on plenty of dishes from guacamole to carbonara. And the steak! The chefs selected the finest cut of meat and as someone who has eaten a lot of steaks, this firmly ranks among my favourite. It is essentially impossible, however, to choose a favourite dish from the menu, with the wagyu-fried rice and carbonara being delectable dishes, with a hint of spice for the carbonara which for someone who doesn't deal too well with hot foods easily went down. A selection of mocktails and wines can be used to accompany your dish, and the Violent Sunset, which contains a mix of grapefruit, pineapple juice and soda was a dream. Reviewed by Matthew Moore, Online News Writer

Visit newly-opened restaurant Jugad Jugad is the newly opened modern Indian restaurant bringing healthier dining out options to the heart of Camden. Derived from the healthy food delivery service Foodhak, Jugad's menu is completely gluten and dairy-free, although you'd truly never know. From the perfectly flaky naans to the creamy butter chicken, the menu features everything you'd want from a hearty Indian restaurant, but you won't walk away feeling heavy and uncomfortable. Authentic and nutritious, the perfectly cooked tandoori prawns are a must-try, along with the vado pao for a shareable starter. The drinks menu is filled with a mix of traditional and unique cocktails along with an extensive alcohol-free menu, but the classic Margarita was the winner for me. The stylish interiors feature long sharing tables, exposed brick walls and abstract art pieces, giving a sophisticated yet comfortable feel for day and evening dining. The word Jugad is derived from the Hindi word meaning "innovative or irregular way of repairing," to embody founder Sakshi Chhabra Mittal’s belief that eating out sustainably and without mass production is possible. Jugad is definitely worth a visit for a guilt-free meal out that tastes just as good as your favourite Indian dishes. Reviewed by Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer

Halloween things to do in London in October

Whether you're up for a fright or in for a spooky delight, here's what HELLO! Editors have on their radar for Halloween...