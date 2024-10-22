Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares glimpse of 'unexpected' beach getaway with sister Tallulah

Rumer Willis had the smart idea of escaping the increasingly cold fall weather for the beach, and she got her sister Tallulah Willis to tag along.

The House Bunny actress has spent the last week basking in the sun in Fiji, along with her little sister as well as her baby daughter Louetta, and has shared a slew of envy-inducing glimpses of it with fans.

Rumer, 36, is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who were married from 1987 to 2000, and in addition to her and Tallulah, are also parents to daughter Scout Willis, 32, plus the Die Hard actor shares daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten, with wife Emma Heming Willis, who he married in 2009.

After their trip seemingly came to an end, Rumer took to Instagram and shared a video montage documenting it, featuring adorable clips of her and little Lou flying on a helicopter, the impressive Fiji views, a glimpse of their stunning beachside villa, plus more sweet clips of the Willis ladies enjoying the beach and the hotel's amenities.

"Fiji. What an unexpected adventure…" she wrote in her caption, adding: "Thank you for all the magic @vomoislandfiji thank you for your warm welcome and care."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, plus remark on how much Lou, who is a year old, and who Rumer shares with her ex Derek Richard Thomas, looks like her grandpa Bruce.

"She looks like Grandpa," one wrote alongside a red heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "She has grandpa's face!" and: "She is just adorable Rumer! Enjoy every moment," as well as: "She reminds me so much of her grandpa... What a great time."

© Instagram Little Lou appeared to be the perfect travel companion

Rumer has previously opened up about how much she already sees of her dad in Lou, whose full name is Louetta Isley.

© Instagram Rumer shared glimpses of the epic Fiji vacation

Speaking with People last year, she explained how in rewatching the show Moonlighting — in which Bruce starred as Detective David Addison opposite Cybill Shepherd as Maddie Hayes — she realized the similarities between her daughter and father's expressions.

© Instagram The sisters spent a week away

"Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis," she said at the time. "My dad — especially on Moonlighting — has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye, and I see that so much in her."

© Instagram The Willis family

Moreover, she has also shared how her daughter's full name was inspired by Bruce himself. In an Instagram Q&A last year, she shared: "Her name is a mix of things I love," before explaining: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

She went on: "We wanted to give her options," and ultimately revealed that the name is an amalgamation in honor of some of her and her dad's favorite singers: "Lou" for Louis Armstrong, "Etta" for Etta James, and "Isley" for The Isley Brothers.