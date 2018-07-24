Loading the player...

Duchess Kate's favourite hotel has just earned another big accolade The Duchess stayed at the prestigious hotel before the royal wedding

The prestigious hotel where the Duchess of Cambridge spent the night before the royal wedding has been named Britain's best city hotel. The Goring appears to be a favourite among the royal family and hoteliers alike, as it was named City Hotel of the Year, and also came third overall in The Caterer's 2018 Hotelier's Hotels Top 100 list.

The awards are voted for by the hotel industry, with some 42 London hotels making the top 100 list. However, Raymond Blanc's hotel Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Oxfordshire retained the top spot for the second year in a row, while Chewton Glen – the Hampshire hotel that Tess Daly recently holidayed at – came second.

The Goring hotel has been named Britain's best city hotel

The Goring is a favourite among the royals, and is the only hotel awarded a Royal Warrant for hospitality services to the Queen. Kate famously stayed in the hotel's Royal Suite on the night before her wedding in 2011, along with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings Pippa and James. The royal wedding party stayed in the fifth-floor, five-bedroom royal apartments – and Kate famously gave the world the first glimpse at her Alexander McQueen wedding dress when she left the hotel for Westminster Abbey.

GALLERY: Holiday like royalty at the hotels loved by the Queen, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate also returned to the hotel in 2015, while she was heavily pregnant with Princess Charlotte, to join its 105th birthday celebrations. Other royals to have stayed there include the Queen Mother and Queen Mary, while Queen Elizabeth also took advantage of The Goring's superior pastry chefs to bake Prince Charles' christening cake.

The Duchess of Cambridge stayed at the hotel before the royal wedding

See the top 10 hotels from Hoteliers' Hotel Top 100 list: