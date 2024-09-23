Why this luxury Dorset hotel is perfect for an autumn staycation with kids

The four-star luxury hotel Moonfleet Manor may be a short drive away from the seaside town of Weymouth and located in a county synonymous with sandy beaches, Dorset. Not to mention it hugs the stunning Jurassic Coast with its iconic sights including Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door.

But after a weekend stay at the family-focused hotel, I was even more convinced that it shouldn't be pigeonholed as a summer destination. Moonfleet Manor is actually perfect for an autumn or winter staycation, purely because so many of its facilities and activities are based indoors.

For those unfamiliar with the name, it's part of the Luxury Family Hotels (LFH) group, whose ethos is all about giving children the chance to have fun and explore, let parents unwind and relax, and allow for the whole family to reconnect. This is sometimes easier said than done when travelling en famille, but trust me, LFH do everything to make your stay as seamless as possible.

A relaxing and fun-filled break for children and parents alike

I had previously visited their New Forest sister hotel, the recently refurbished and totally idyllic New Park Manor, so I had very high hopes for their Dorset branch. I had heard Moonfleet Manor was even better in terms of the volume of facilities available for children, so I couldn't wait to see it with my own eyes.

It definitely exceeded expectations. I think the main USP of this hotel is the size of its playroom. More like play palace! It's every kid's dream and I say that because it caters for all ages, from under-fives who love to throw themselves around at soft play, to teenagers who are into gaming. My husband even had fun playing pool with a fellow dad while the children entertained themselves in their respective age-appropriate zones. But more on that epic play palace later.

The refurbished rooms

First up, the rooms. Some are based in the main house of the hotel, which recently underwent a refurbishment, while others are in a separate building, The Fleethouse, which benefits from breathtaking vistas of Chesil Beach and Fleet Lagoon, not to mention expansive gardens on your doorstep.

We were treated to one of the best rooms in the house, the Superior View Room, which has a starting price point of £555 per night. This may sound pricey, but it can actually accommodate up to two adults and three children, so you can imagine it was very spacious for myself, my husband, and our toddler.

The Superior View Room at Moonfleet Manor

Apart from our big comfy, four-poster bed, which included a pregnancy pillow for myself (another thoughtful touch), the expansive room featured a sofa and another separate seating area with beautiful views overlooking the water. The room had the usual luxury amenities you'd expect of a four-star hotel, such as a Nespresso machine, fluffy robe and slippers, a fruit bowl, biscuits, and fresh milk in the fridge.

The room can accommodate two adults and three children

But it also came with a Yoto Player, headphones, and cards – a win for our toddler. You can also borrow baby monitors that stretch to all areas of the hotel and are totally easy and foolproof to set up, so that's one less thing to pack or worry about when you arrive, if you do wish to make use of their baby-listening service.

The stunning bathroom also featured a spacious walk-in shower

Another sweet touch were the bath toys and books left out for our toddler, not to mention the Little B products, the children's version of the luxury Bramley toiletries found in the bathroom. On a more practical point, each family-focused room also comes equipped with a changing mat and nappy bin. The bathroom was just as spacious as our bedroom and featured a beautiful rolltop bath as well as a huge walk-in shower, plus double vanity sinks.

The child-focused facilities

Now, on to the facilities. I have to start by describing the playroom because my jaw literally dropped when I saw the size of it. It's housed in The Verandah, a stone's throw away from the main hotel, and my photos won't do it justice in terms of the size or quality of toys and games on offer.

The hotel's play room had activities for all ages, adults included!

For the under-fives, there is a large, enclosed playpen with plenty of role play toys, like a dolls house, a grocery store, and a pirate ship. There are soft play blocks, scuttlebugs, and trikes, a slide set, a cosy reading nook, plus comfy sofas for the adults to relax on.

The under-fives area featured role play toys, soft play, and a reading corner

You can also help yourself to hot drinks from the tea and coffee station, but these must be consumed on the upper deck of the playroom which has another seating area – perfect for grown-ups to hang out and catch up while their children play, with eyes on every corner of the room.

The playroom also featured a rock climbing wall, trampolines, and a five-a-side football pitch

For older children, there's a pool table, table tennis, table football, a rock climbing wall, trampolines of varying size, and old school arcade games like Whac-A-Mole, motorcycle races, and basketball. Not to mention the five-a-side football pitch at the very end of the room, and the separate gaming zone for teens. It's a massive play palace for sure.

Old school arcade games to keep the children occupied for hours on end

Also located in The Verandah is a separate skittles alley, a dinosaur-themed mini golf, and a billiards room. While in terms of paid activities, you can book an Escape Room family session, or a play session in the Science Room.

The hotel also boasts a dinosaur-themed mini golf area

Adjacent to The Verandah are the tennis courts. Guests can borrow balls and tennis rackets to use during their stay, as well as buckets, spades, crab lines, and fishing nets given Moonfleet Manor's proximity to the seaside.

Back in the main house, there's a small cinema that offers two daily film showings, plus a reading corner where little ones can sit down to a daily story-time session. There are also plenty of separate lounges on the ground floor, dotted with board games, or fireplaces to snuggle up to.

The cinema plays two showings a day

The swimming pool

Another bonus for visiting in the cooler months is the hotel's indoor pool. It's a decent size with a very convenient baby pool, meaning our toddler could stand and splash around in the water safely and easily. And then there are two larger and deeper pools, so children of all ages and swimming abilities are catered for.

The pool is divided into three areas to cater for all ages and swimming abilities

The outdoor play area

As mentioned, the plethora of indoor activities is why I wouldn't hesitate to return to Moonfleet Manor in the autumn or winter. You can easily fill your days with the amount of fun and games on offer.

But in the warmer months, the outdoor play area is also a big draw. There's a sandpit which kids will love, located next to a playground suited for older children. There's also another play area closer to the water's edge that has a small trampoline and slide set for the under-fives.

The sandpit was just one of the outdoor play options

Lawn games are dotted around the garden, but if you'd rather just relax and chill on the sun loungers or in the outdoor decking area, where you can also eat alfresco, that's a welcome option too.

The Ofsted-registered creche

Another selling point of the LFH branches is that guests are entitled to two hours' childcare included in every night of your stay – you just have to pre-book the morning or afternoon sessions at the Ofsted-registered Four Bears Den. There's an indoor and outdoor area, filled with toys and featuring resident bunnies and guinea pigs. Set daily-changing activities like face painting and biscuit decorating are also on offer.

The idea is to leave your little one and go off and relax for two hours, but if they become unsettled, staff will always call you to pick them up early. Or, there's also the option of joining the shorter family stay-and-play sessions.

Even if you don't make use of the included childcare, the play room in The Verandah is the perfect Plan B.

Lawn games are dotted around the grounds

The spa

One way to make the most of some "me" time is to really indulge and book in for a pampering session at the spa. I was treated to a blissful pregnancy massage by a friendly therapist, but there's a whole menu of beauty or relaxation treatments to choose from. Go on, you deserve it! You're also welcome to relax in the calm lounge area afterwards, which also overlooks the water's edge.

The family-friendly restaurant

There is one main restaurant at Moonfleet Manor, with the option of dining inside and outside, both offering beautiful water or garden views. Many families rock up at around 5pm for the children's dinner time. The children's menu is decently priced with dishes such as katsu curry and sausages and mash on offer, plus the food arrives promptly.

There are various activities to keep small diners entertained, like colouring and Dobble, while on the practical side the restaurant is stocked with a fleet of Bugaboo high chairs.

The restaurant boasts beautiful views overlooking the water

Many adults come down for a later dinner, baby monitors in tow, to enjoy a more relaxing meal. The menu is seasonal and for the most part typically British offering dishes like ribeye steak, roast chicken, and fish pie, or vegetable risotto using ingredients from the hotel's kitchen garden.

Breakfast is also served in the main restaurant, with so much choice on offer, from a cooked English fry up, to a la carte dishes. Or tuck into the buffet that has a delicious display of fresh fruit, pastries, cereals, granola, and yoghurt, and a more continental selection of hams, cheese, and salmon. Again, for children, there's a dedicated menu with the likes of dippy eggs and soldiers and Nutella porridge to kickstart the day.

One of the many lounge areas to relax in

My overall verdict

I've always thought of Dorset as more of a summer destination, but after seeing and experiencing the facilities at Moonfleet Manor, I'm convinced the hotel makes for an equally fitting autumn or winter staycation.

It offers the best of both worlds – the sandy beaches and the stunning Jurassic Coast nearby, but if the unpredictable British weather doesn't permit, there's always the epic play palace that's perfect for a rainy day.

Having now stayed at two LFH branches, I can safely say I'm a full-blown convert and will be ticking off its sister hotels around southern England.

Visit booking.com to find out more and see photos at luxuryfamilyhotels.com.