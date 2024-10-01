Cyprus: I stayed on the Mediterranean island loved by celebs - and here's why Cali Resort & Spa should be next on your list

Renowned for its treasure trove of archaeological gems and rugged coastline, the Mediterranean island of Cyprus is ripe for exploration.

And its appeal hasn't gone unnoticed over the years, with the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Shakira, and Peter Andre all flocking to the saucepan-shaped isle in search of holiday homes.

© Getty Images A view of The Baths of Aphrodite Beach near Latchi on the Akamas Peninsula

Whilst located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, it is geographically a part of West Asia - a phenomenon that places Cyprus at a cultural, linguistic, and historic crossroads between two very different continents.

It is also the EU's sole divided state, with the Greek Cypriot community predominantly inhabiting the south, and the Turkish Cypriot community, separated by a UN buffer zone, inhabiting the north of the island.

Back in June, I had the pleasure of visiting Cyprus for the first time with EasyJet holidays - and I was quickly beguiled by the beautiful island. Keep scrolling to discover my review of Cali Resort & Spa in addition to the best things to see and do in and around the city of Paphos.

Where to stay:

As the latest edition to Louis Hotels' elegant collection, Cali Resort & Spa is a 5-star adults-only "sanctuary" with elegance and charm in abundance. The hotel, which threw open its doors in May this year, feels like an oasis of calm infused with comfort and luxury in equal measure.

© ALEXANDROS IOANNIDIS The hotel lobby boasts bold interiors

The sugar cube-like hotel boasts 201 rooms and four executive suites, all with the same colour palette of moss greens and slate greys. Feature walls bearing towering stone viaducts and tropical trees create depth and add a hint of drama, whilst the cosy balcony overlooking the pool and sea beyond is a welcome addition. The king-sized beds are as plush as you like with stacks of pillows and cosy blankets for those who prefer to have the aircon blasting.

© ALEXANDROS IOANNIDIS My bedroom included a dazzling sea view

The bathrooms, though on the cosy side, boast walk-in showers and include the usual complimentary toiletries, a fluffy robe and matching slippers. Bliss. Other notable highlights include the daily turndown service, the complimentary pool towels and the daily fruit platters stacked high with pineapple and watermelon.

When the mercury starts to rise, guests can cool off in the 47-metre freshwater pool which takes pride of place on the terrace. Despite being a popular spot for hotel guests, there is a noticeably calm atmosphere with low levels of chit-chat and plenty of zen energy.

© ALEXANDROS IOANNIDIS The pool is the perfect relaxation spot

And when you've had enough of the pool, there's the Blue Flag Coral Bay beach which is a mere 300 metres away from the hotel.

For those craving an extra dose of R&R, there's also a spa located in the basement which features a grotto-style swimming pool, two steam rooms and a double treatment room designed for couples. Guests can select from an array of treatments including hot stone massages, Thai foot massages, deep cleansing facials and head-to-toe scrubs.

© Cali Resort & Spa Pamper yourself in the hotel's grotto-style spa

I can vouch for the anti-stress massage which was the ideal fatigue-busting tonic comprised of "slow rhythmic movements" designed to combat migraines and soothe the nervous system. The 45-minute treatment will set you back €75. If massages and scrubs aren't your bag, other beauty treatments include manicures, pedicures and waxing.

Where to eat:

The hotel offers a trio of packages: bed & breakfast half-board and premium all-inclusive. The latter covers all meals - with the option to enjoy dinner at Fiki Japanese Fusion once a week - complimentary snacks served by the pool, and drinks from the bar until midnight.

The main restaurant, Aria, is a breezy, buffet-style hotspot complete with live cooking stations. To avoid monotony, there is a different theme for each evening with local Cypriot and Mediterranean food reigning supreme.

© Cali Resort & Spa The food at the hotel's Japanese fusion restaurant was lip-smackingly good

On the back of the growing trend for Japanese food in Cyprus, the hotel's Fiki Japanese Fusion restaurant is the perfect spot for families and couples alike looking for a sophisticated dinner al fresco. The menu is brimming with culinary delights including Thai coconut soup, tempura maki, green salads topped with kimchi and soy dressing, blazing Korean sesame chicken, and fish skewers.

It's worth noting that local musicians perform several times per week, so if the sound of a bluesy saxophonist or a zealous bouzouki player doesn't sound like your cup of tea, then I'd recommend avoiding peak dinner times.

© Cali Resort & Spa Feast on array of cuisines at the hotel's buffet restaurant

Aside from the two restaurants, the hotel also has two bars - Calista and Sonata - whipping up an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. Classics include dark & stormy, hugo and Aperol spritz, whilst more creative additions include champagne colada, spiced mangorita and the strawberry statement (vodka, crème de cacao, strawberry puree and fresh lime juice).

In Paphos, Muse Cafe Kitchen Bar boasts outdoor seating with fabulous sea views. The menu is varied with an array of generous lunch options including tuna sashimi salad, halloumi pitta, fillet of seabass and grilled chicken kebab.

Further afield in the fishing port of Latchi is Y&P Fish Tavern - a charming harbourside spot serving platefuls of fresh fish and local Cypriot wine. The calamari was succulent without being chewy, the herby sea bream was beautifully flaky, and the marida (whitebait) were crispy as you like. With fish as fresh as this, the only extras required are greek salads topped with feta and crunchy bread drizzled with oil.

What to do:

Paphos is an archaeologist's dream. The jewel in the crown is the Paphos Archeological Park (free for seniors) which is teeming with a plethora of monuments and mosaics - the latter being the most impressive.

As some of the best-preserved in the world, it's almost impossible not to fawn over the sheer quantity and vibrancy of these floor tiles. From intricate designs plucked from Greek mythology, to naturalistic tableaux featuring the endemic Cypriot mouflon (wild sheep), what remains of these Roman villas is spectacular to say the least.

© Getty Images Part of the Four Seasons Mosaic in the House of Dionysos in Kato Paphos archeological park

Also worth a visit is the nearby necropolis, known as The Tombs of Kings. The Unesco World Heritage Site features a cluster of well-preserved underground tombs complete with atriums and connecting chambers akin to houses. No kings were involved, but they were built for the rich and noble during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

© Getty Images Tombs of the Kings ruins

Cyprus is also the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite - the Greek goddess of love and beauty. According to legend, she emerged from bubbling seafoam alongside a sea stack now known as Aphrodite's Rock. The scenic coastal spot, located just 20 minutes from Paphos, is popular among tourists - and you may even spot a few adventurous swimmers paddling three times around the Rock anticlockwise in the name of eternal beauty.

© Getty Images Aphrodite's birthplace according to legend

The warm waters surrounding Cyprus are also primed for bathing. Take a short, if choppy, boat ride from Latchi harbour to discover a crystal clear haven known as the Blue Lagoon. To avoid larger crowds, plan a morning visit - the earlier the better.

© Getty Images The Blue Lagoon is located in the western Akamas peninsula

City life in Paphos is surprisingly calm and wholesome. The Old Town has recently undergone a transformation courtesy of the city's new mayor, with particular attention given to budding street artists. Vibrant graffiti murals vie for attention alongside open-air crochet installations designed by Peace2Peace - a group of women from all over Cyprus who come together to create art that promotes creativity, peace and friendship.

For more adventurous travellers, other nearby activities include horse riding, cycling and hiking along the Avakas Gorge Nature Trail.

How to get there:

There are direct flights from Paphos to London Gatwick via Easyjet with a flight time of 4h 35m. The Cali Resort & Spa is located 27 km from the airport.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Cali Resort & Spa in Paphos on an all-inclusive Plus basis for £985 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 19 November 2024.

For more information on the hotel visit www.caliresortandspa.com and www.visitpafos.org.cy