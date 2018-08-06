7 best music festivals in London These are the events you don't want to miss

Offering all the fun of a festival with the promise that you can return home to your own bed at the end of the day, it's no wonder city festivals are on the rise. And these festivals in London feature some of the world's biggest artists and entertainment just a tube ride away. See our round up of the best festivals in London - while some have already passed this summer, these are the ones to look out for in 2019.

South West Four

Clapham Common, 24-25 August 2019

Hop on the Northern Line and head down to Clapham Common this August Bank Holiday for SW4, the music festival for dance lovers. The line-up for 2019 includes Basement Jaxx, Armand Van Helden and Marvin Humes among many others, across five different stages. If you still want to visit in 2019 you'll have to get in quick; early bird and saver tickets are already sold out, but there are normal priced tickets left for both days priced at £59.50. See more at southwestfour.com.

MORE: 10 family friendly festivals in the UK that you probably haven't heard of

British Summer Time Hyde Park

Hyde Park, July

There's something for everyone on the bill at British Summer Time Hyde Park. This music festival, presented by Barclaycard, has multiple events, with family-friendly activities, plus food and drink available alongside a world-class line-up. Headline acts throughout 2019 include everyone from Celine Dion to Stevie Wonder, Barbara Streisand to Florence + The Machine. Keep up to date with the latest news on bst-hydepark.com.

Wireless

Finsbury Park, July

One of London's most well-known festivals, Wireless sees over 100,000 revellers descend upon Finsbury Park for a weekend in early July. The 2019 festival, which takes place from the 5th to the 7th July, will feature Cardi B, Migos, A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott amoung others and remarkable there are still tickets avaliable. Get all the latest announcements and details on wirelessfestival.co.uk.

Lovebox

Gunnersbury Park, July

Having been a mainstay in east London's Victoria Park for several years, last year Lovebox relocated to Gunnersbury Park and it is remaining there for 2019. Running from 12th to 13th July, the line up includes Solange, Chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz as well as a number of up-and-coming artists. See loveboxfestival.com for everything you need to know.

RELATED: See more things to do in London here

Citadel

Gunnersbury Park, July

This music festival, which has been running for the past four years, also relocated to Gunnersbury Park for 2018. The one-day festival follows the day after Lovebox, with a diverse line-up across six stages. Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bastille, DMA's, Honeyblood and Matt Cornby are among the highlights for 2019, while previous years have seen headline performances from Ben Howard and Bombay Bicycle Club. Find out more at citadelfestival.com. General admission for 2018 costs £39.50.

All Points East

Victoria Park, May

Having made a successful debut in Victoria Park last May, All Points East is back between 24th May and 2nd June 2019. This year you can expect Christine and the Queens, Primal Scream, The Strokes, Bon Iver and Mumford & Sons. Check out allpointseastfestival.com to find out all the details.

Field Day

Brockwell Park, June

Thousands of music lovers travelled south to Brockwell Park for the 2018 instalment of Field Day, which moved from its original home of Victoria Park, and they are set to return this year. Jorja Smith, Diplo and Skepta are among the headliners. Plan your visit and get all the latest information for 2019 at fielddayfestivals.com.