7 joyful things to do in London in June 2024

We are officially halfway through the year, which means it's safe to say summer has finally arrived in the city.

Throughout June, London plays host to an array of joyful popups, new restaurant openings, family-friendly events and colourful weekend activities to fill up your calendar. With the Euros 2024, beer gardens and outdoor terraces are set to be packed, while the return of Bridgerton sees delightful themed afternoon teas peppered across the capital.

From immersive art installations to bottomless brunches, outdoor theatre and rooftop dining, it doesn't get much better than sundowners in the city.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London in June for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers...

Best restaurants to visit in London in June

From the chicest spots to dine al fresco to the seasonal summer menus we're indulging in this June, here is where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this month.

1/ 7 Latin American delights at COYA Mayfair Having lived in London for the last six years, the chatter around COYA has long put Mayfair's chicest Peruvian hotspot on my radar. This month, I finally got to experience the city's most-talked-about Latin American cuisine - and it didn't disappoint. If my evening at COYA has taught me anything, it's that all meals should start with a healthy dose of lime-infused guacamole - preferably hand-mashed at the table and served with a basket of salty corn tortillas. Don't miss the Ceviche de Lubina Clásica, a light and refreshing citrus-cured sea bass. Other highlights included the Lomo de Res (spicy beef) and Arroz Nikkei (Chilean sea bass). Ask your server for a plate of the aubergine. "Everyone goes wild for this," our server told us, and it's not difficult to see why. Aside from the food, the atmosphere at this buzzy central hotspot is electric, and often leaves diners slipping away from their tables at the end of their meal and into the bar. It's elegant, unassuming, and brought to life by the attentive servers who keep the service running like clockwork. This month, COYA Mayfair is hosting its annual ticketed La Noche Blanca White Party to celebrate the coming of summer. Expect exciting entertainment, DJs spinning upbeat tracks throughout the night, singers and saxophonists, as well as vibrant cocktails and a Latin American feast. To book, visit www.coyarestaurant.com Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer



2/ 7 Spend a summer afternoon at Smith's Bar and Grill in London's Little Venice Canal When I booked a visit to Smith’s Bar and Grill on a Saturday, I had no idea what to expect. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a vibrant atmosphere with a DJ, delicious food, and an overall fantastic experience – even with two young children in tow. The setting of Smith’s Bar is idyllic, particularly on a sunny London day. Nestled in the picturesque Little Venice Canal area near Paddington station, it offers a stunning and somewhat secluded ambience, even when busy with tourists. Once seated, I faced an important decision: indulge in their 90-minute bottomless brunch or opt for the à la carte menu. Though the bottomless brunch was tempting, the truffle tagliatelle in the à la carte menu was irresistible. I also sampled the calamari and scallops. Despite indulging in these dishes, I saved room for dessert, choosing the churros and the tiramisu. The tiramisu, deconstructed and prepared table-side, was both a delightful performance and a culinary treat. Without a doubt, the experience was exceptional, and I would return in a heartbeat. Smith’s Bar offers bottomless food for £35 per person. For an additional £15 per person, you can enjoy bottomless drinks. This offer is available for Friday lunch and dinner, as well as Saturday brunch and dinner. Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Website Editor

3/ 7 Expect sublime small plates at Chotto Matte Chotto Matte, renowned for its fusion of authentic Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, has just launched a fabulous Rhythm of the Andes brunch series in partnership with Pommery champagne – and it's not one to miss! I was excited to be among the first to try this new offering, having visited a few years ago where I knew the food was already going to be brilliant. Priced at £125 per person, this wasn't just any brunch – it was a three-hour culinary experience with lively music, performers and bottomless champagne (a non-alcoholic option was also available). The menu was incredible, featuring a range of delicious dishes such as Inca Sushi (crispy spicy tuna sushi topped with gold leaf), Pollo Picante (chicken, red and yellow anticucho, yuzu, and chives), Arroz Chaufa, Corn Ribs and Sato Maki (sea bass, salmon tartare, and romano pepper). For those opting for the vegetarian menu, Chotto Matte offers dishes such as Inca Bean Mole, Lychee Ceviche, and the vegan version of Inca Sushi—crispy sushi with picante iso vegetables, takuan, and shiso cress. Each dish was crafted for sharing whilst we got to take in the wonderful and vibrant atmosphere. Launched this month, Chotto Matte's brunch series takes inspiration from the history of the ancient Incas, with guests treated to an impressive lineup of performers and resident DJs from 12 pm to 4 pm every weekend. Partying aside, the food here really is exceptional! Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor

4/ 7 © PANNA DONKA Al fresco dining is unmatched at The MAINE Mayfair With the weather warming up, we're swapping cosy winter pubs for sun-soaked terraces, and none beat The MAINE Mayfair's. Known as 'The Orangerie', the Mediterranean-inspired space is a hidden gem just off the hustle and bustle of Bond Street. Striped awnings, wicker furniture and hand-illustrated cushions give the illusion of holidaying on the European coast, sipping cocktails alfresco in the sunshine. My drink of choice was the Almond Mango Swizzle – a delicate blend of Jonnie Walker Black with refreshing fruity mango, mint and lemon, served in an ice-cold tin glass. Each Saturday, The Sunshine Boys travel to each table to do live performances on request, and The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift were just some of the bands they effortlessly covered on my visit – so get your song requests (and your cameras) ready! So what's on the menu? We went for the set three-course lunch, which features a glass of champagne on arrival and dishes to delight every palette, from beef carpaccio to spicy rigatoni and charred artichoke heart. But the main event, so to speak, was the basque cheesecake dessert, which quite literally melts in your mouth. If you're looking for lighter bites, freshly shucked oysters, crispy fish tacos and Caesar salads are also on offer. On Saturdays, The Orangerie Menu is available from 12pm to 2:30pm and features three courses and a glass of Champagne on arrival for £80. To book, visit www.themainemayfair. com Reviewed by Nichola Murphy, Deputy Lifestyle Editor



5/ 7 Visit the cosy terrace at St. Martin's Lane Hotel In the mood for a unique cocktail? Head to Boutique-hotel St. Martin's Lane Hotel's saké spritz terrace, where the refreshing Cali-style concoctions will transport you to Sacramento. This summer, the hotel has partnered with Spring SoGood Saké to bring a selection of cocktails that capture the essence of the city's neighbourhoods – we're talking about a vibrant tomato cocktail for Downtown Sacramento and a honey and pepper margarita for North Oak Park. Don't let the unusual ingredients deter you! It took a bit of convincing to order the asparagus cocktail, but the subtle yet refreshing taste was nothing like the earthy vegetable I was expecting, and it turned out to be my favourite tipple of the evening. I paired it with seasonal dishes such as the prawn mille feuille, grilled octopus, and mango and passion fruit dariole. Fear not, if the English weather is not living up to the Californian vibe, the terrace also comes with cosy blankets draped over the back of each chair and heaters to keep you cosy. Open from 12pm to 10pm every day. To book, visit morgansoriginals.com/st-martins-lane/restaurants-bars/the-terrace/ Reviewed by Nichola Murphy, Deputy Lifestyle Editor

6/ 7 Sip your new favourite cocktail at UBA Located in one of my favourite parts of London, the bustling Shoreditch, I was so excited to catch up with a pal over some delicious Pan Asian cuisine - and UBA over-delivered! The restaurant itself has a cool, calm atmosphere, the large main room meaning plenty of space to chat away without disturbing any of your neighbours - and the waiting staff were wonderfully friendly and welcoming - and gave us some amazing recommendations. Our waitress’ favourite cocktail Smoky Dragon became the surprise hit on the drinks side, with both my friend and I deciding that I had chosen the best cocktail despite not usually going for a ‘smokey’ vibe. The tequila, apricot, pineapple and Szechuan pepper-infused beverage was a delight.Onto the food, we were completely obsessed with the Korean crispy fried chicken, Japanese mushroom yaki soba, the imperial miso black cod and you have to try the salmon ceviche tacos. As for the desserts, nothing quite beats mochi ice cream, and it was second to none at UBA. I can’t wait to go back! Reviewed by Emmy Griffiths, TV Editor



Best things to do in London in June

London is host to an array of joyful popups, outdoor festivals and family-friendly events and to fill up your calendar. Here's what the HELLO! team has on their radar...