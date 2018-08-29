Officially in nesting mode! Pippa Middleton and husband James move into new home as they prepare for their first baby Lovely news

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are preparing for the arrival of their first child, which is thought to be due in October – and it seems the mum-to-be is really getting herself into nesting mode, since she has been spotted moving back into the newly-renovated home she shares with James. In the photographs, published on the Mail Online, the 34-year-old is seen supervising a furniture delivery to the west London property, which the couple are thought to have been renovating for over a year.

Pippa and James are expecting their first child in October

Pippa, dressed casually in a pair of skinny jeans, trainers and a pretty pink shirt, chatted to her team of movers as they unloaded a large mattress, several pieces of furniture and various decorative pieces from the van. Later on, 43-year-old James was seen arriving on his bicycle to help his wife, too. We bet they've created a beautiful nursery for their upcoming arrival!

MORE: Spencer Matthews opens up about sister-in-law Pippa Middleton's baby gender

Loading the player...

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge finally confirmed she is expecting in June, in her Waitrose magazine column - confessing that she had been lucky not to feel any morning sickness, unlike Kate. The fitness columnist said: "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal".

The couple have been married since May 2017

Of course, Duchess Kate suffered from a severe form of morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum, in all her pregnancies, meaning she had to be away from royal duties for several months.

MORE: How Kate is helping sister Pippa through her first pregnancy

Pippa, who is known for her love of sport, also opened up about challenges she faces adjusting her exercise regime to be as healthy as possible during the exciting nine months. Writing about the moment she learned she was expecting, she added: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine." She also revealed that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the "riskier months" were over.