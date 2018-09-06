Princess Margaret's grandsons are all grown up as they holiday with their girlfriends The siblings are on a relaxing break in Greece

Princess Margaret's grandsons Sam and Arthur Chatto took advantage of the last few days of summer by whisking their respective girlfriends away on a fun holiday in Greece. Arthur, 19, took to social media to share a shirtless snap as he had fun on the beach at their sun-soaked destination, writing: "There are worse places to have glandular fever."

Although his caption hinted that he has been ill, Arthur appeared in good spirits as he stood smiling on the pebbled beach. He was joined on the getaway by his girlfriend Lizzie Friend, as well as his older brother Sam, 22, and his girlfriend Sophie Pope.

Arthur Chatto went on holiday with his brother Sam and their girlfriends

Sam hasn't shared any photos of their holiday on his own Instagram account, but his girlfriend couldn't resist sharing a snap of the group posing on a rock on the beach, with the sea providing a picture-perfect background. "Rockin with my shoalmates," she captioned the snap.

The group chose the seaside town of Gythion for their getaway, a quieter alternative to the Greek Islands of Santorini and Mykonos, which have been visited by the likes of Patrick J. Adams and Rochelle Humes this summer.

Arthur and Sam are the grandsons of Princess Margaret

The sons of Lady Sarah Chatto, who is 23rd in line to the throne, have both amassed quite a following on their social media accounts thanks to their sneak peeks of life as young royals. While their personal lives must be lavish thanks to their lineage, it seems they also enjoy regular day-to-day activities as students at Edinburgh University who enjoy travel and fitness.

Though Arthur is certainly stealing hearts now, he first caught the world's attention as the cutest pageboy to the Queen back in 2012 during the Service for the Order of the British Empire. Decked in traditional dress, the university student, who was 13 years old at the time, delicately carried Her Majesty's train as she walked down the aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral.

