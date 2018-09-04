Find out where Liam Payne celebrated his first birthday since Cheryl split The One Direction singer turned 25 in paradise

Liam Payne celebrated his 25th birthday in style! The One Direction star jetted to Bali for his special day – some 6,500 miles away from ex-girlfriend Cheryl and their son Bear. Sharing a photo as he relaxed in the Indonesian country over the weekend, Liam wrote: "Turned 25 in Paradise. Thanks for all the birthday love."

The Familiar singer has since posted another photo from his big day, as he received a birthday cake from friends decorated with jungle animals and featuring a teddy bear on top. "Had the best birthday week in Bali! Thanks to everyone for making it so special," he captioned the photo.

Liam Payne celebrated his 25th birthday in Bali

The snap showed Liam standing in swim shorts on the terrace of his villa, with a pool and outdoor dining table visible in the background. The 25-year-old appears to have holidayed with a group of close friends, but he hasn't given away any further details about where they stayed or what they did during the trip.

MORE: Liam Payne talks split from Cheryl for the first time

Bali has been a hugely popular holiday destination for celebrities this summer; while Liam chose to celebrate his birthday there, David and Victoria Beckham recently whisked away their four children to the island for a last-minute summer holiday, where they took part in activities such as a cooking class and visiting temples, as well as helping out at a local school.

The singer said he spent the week in "paradise"

Meanwhile, Gary Barlow took his wife Dawn and their children on a trip to Bali after his love of yoga and meditation inspired him to travel there. However, the Take That star was left "shaken up" after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the neighbouring island of Lombok, and said it was a shame their trip came to "an abrupt end".

GALLERY: See the cutest photos of celebs on holiday with their children

Other stars to visit the country over the past couple of months include Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, as well as Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia, who went on honeymoon to Ubud after her wedding to Darren Kuppan.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.