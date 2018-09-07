Scarlett Moffatt reveals her ultimate holiday destination and top travel tips The well-travelled star shares some pearls of wisdom

Thanks to her burgeoning career as a TV personality, Scarlett Moffatt has visited Orlando, Las Vegas, Vietnam, Amsterdam and Cyprus in the last few months alone, but there's one place she loves the most - Florida! The I'm a Celebrity winner, who has been to the Sunshine State twice this year, reminisced on her fun-filled breaks in an interview with HELLO!.

Explaining why she loves it there so much, Scarlett said: "Everyone is just really friendly. The sun seems to always be shining. I also feel like, because it's not too far from the UK in terms of a long-haul flight, you're not jet lagged. Whereas some of the other places in America might be further away so you're just shattered for the whole week. Florida has places to go with your family; places to go downtown; it’s got something for everyone."

Scarlett Moffatt holidayed in Orlando earlier this year

Scarlett first visited Orlando in April, where she joined Declan Donnelly in hosting the Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale, and returned just a couple of weeks later - this time with her best friend in tow. The pair had a fun few days at attractions such as SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Discovery Cove.

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt returns to Florida with friend after Saturday Night Takeaway finale

"SeaWorld's waterpark Aquatica was such fun. One of my favourite rides was 'Loggerhead Lane' which is a lazy river that you just float along, which was hilarious!" Scarlett said. "I spent the day going under the waterfalls and riding all of the different slides with my bestie, there was so much to enjoy. It was great being in the sunshine and cooling off in the water."

Scarlett said a highlight was her trip to Discovery Cove

The 28-year-old loved her trip so much, she'd recommend it to anyone. "There's something for everyone really. From babies or even your nan! It's just a big family place," Scarlett said. "I went with my bestie and we had great fun. We went on safari at Busch Gardens, experienced an underwater walking tour called SeaVenture at Discovery Cove and got soaked on flume ride - Journey To Atlantis at SeaWorld!"

STORY: Scarlett Moffatt vows to get fit and healthy again - and reveals her inspiration

With plenty of travelling experience, Scarlett also shared her top packing tips with HELLO! - and says it's not all about looking good. "My one big tip is to actually plan your outfits and only take what you need," she advised. "When you take spares or throw loads of clothes in without organising what it is you'll actually wear, it can get messy. And definitely take comfy shoes! Plan shoes for comfort not for style – you can always just crop them out the pictures."

Scarlett went on holiday with her best friend

As for avoiding jet lag? "In my experience, you can help by drinking lots of water when you're travelling, and I also wear face masks on the plane. You might look silly but it helps your skin feel healthier and you generally feel better than you might have done when you land."

READ: Find out how to have a fun break in Florida like Scarlett

Scarlett also revealed the next place on her travel bucket list, and it may well be one she could visit before the year is over! The TV presenter revealed: "I would absolutely love to go to Lapland! I love the festive period and when it feels all Christmassy. Ever since I was younger, it’s been a place that I've wanted to go."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.