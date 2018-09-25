Stacey Solomon just shared the cutest snap with 'loves of my life' Joe Swash and sons They're living the dream in Los Angeles

The Californian lifestyle agrees with Stacey Solomon! The Loose Women star has been in Los Angeles for the past week with her boyfriend Joe Swash and two sons, and appears to have had the best time exploring all that the city has to offer.

Over the weekend the family enjoyed a trip to Santa Monica, where they visited the pier and strolled along the beach, stopping to take a sweet photo on the sand. "Cheesy photo alert. Walks on the beach with the loves of my life," Stacey captioned the gorgeous post.

Stacey Solomon has been in Los Angeles with Joe Swash and her sons

The mum-of-two also documented their final night in LA before their return home, hinting that she was sad to leave by adding crying emojis to a post of herself, Joe and her children dining at popular meat restaurant Gwen. "Last meal in LA but by far the best," Stacey wrote on Instagram Stories.

Stacey has been in Los Angeles to do some filming for Loose Women, but it appears it hasn't all been work and no play. The family made the most of their downtime by going hiking in the Hollywood Hills, with Stacey telling her followers she was "on top of the world".

Stacey shared a photo from their last night out on Tuesday

The 29-year-old's last minute trip meant she had to drop out of another commitment - walking the catwalk at London Fashion Week's charity finale Red Runway Show alongside her colleague Nadia Sawalha. Disappointed to miss the event, Stacey sent a video message to Nadia via Instagram while she was at the airport to wish her luck. "Cheer on Nadia, she's a bag of nerves but I know she will rock the catwalk! Am so sorry to miss this but wish you all a wonderful event, Love Stacey x," she said.

Stacey has been filming from Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's home for Loose Women, which may well give viewers their first glimpse at the couple's daughter Coco, who they welcomed via surrogate earlier in September.

