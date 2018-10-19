Inside Victoria Beckham's luxury spa break in Germany – see the picture We want to go to this spa!

Victoria Beckham has shared a look into her stunning spa break at Villa Stephanie in Baden-Baden, Germany. Sharing a photo of herself in a Reebok cap and gym wear while spending time at the luxury spa, she wrote: "Amazing experience at @villastephaniebadenbaden spa in Baden-Baden x #Wellness." Fans of the fashion designer were quick to praise her, with one writing: "What a lovely natural photo," while another added: "So lovely, you make me wish I'd looked after my skin!"

Victoria shared a snap of her beautiful view

Villa Stéphanie describes itself as a "lieu of relaxation and luxury healthcare hospitality", and offers weight loss, detox and fitness programmes for guests. The spa includes a Roman-style pool and cold plunge pool, medical specialists and nutrition coaches on hand, specialised chefs and a "wide range of indoor and outdoor training possibilities". The spa also boasts of a variety of treatments which range from 140 Euros for an aroma oil massage to 270 euros for a 'Bamford Body Signature Treatment', which is a combination for Shiatsu, Meridian and Swedish massage techniques.

Victoria also shared a photo on her Instagram stories of the stunning view while staying at Brenners Park Hotel, and wrote: "Beautiful autumn day in Baden-Baden". The 5-star hotel describes itself as having a "warm, classic style", with each of the 104 guestrooms decorated differently. The website adds: "The private balconies are delightful spaces to enjoy the fresh air and lovely views over parkland, villas and the River Oos." Victoria's break comes shortly after she and David revealed plans to renovate their Cotswolds home by creating a "fairytale" garden. The pair have enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Shower winner Marcus Barnett to design the garden, which will include a pergola, natural swimming pond that uses water recycled from the main house, and a fruit orchard with 23 different types of trees.

