See the luxurious Abu Dhabi hotel where Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright got engaged So romantic!

Rio Ferdinand couldn’t have chosen a more romantic setting for his proposal to Kate Wright on the last night of their holiday in Abu Dhabi. The retired footballer got down on one knee in front of his three children at the five-star St. Regis hotel, with the city lights glistening in the background.

The dad-of-three chose the most idyllic spot of all to pop the question, taking Kate up to the helipad on the rooftop of the hotel, which has 360 degree views over the Abu Dhabi skyline. "The perfect end to our holiday… How could the answer not be yes," Kate captioned photos of the special moment on Instagram, while Rio wrote: "She said yes. How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never know."

Rio Ferdinand proposed to Kate Wright on the helipad of the St. Regis hotel in Abu Dhabi

It appears Rio pulled out all the stops for the entire trip, as the St. Regis is one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious hotels, with a prime location next to the beach and directly connected to the Nation Galleria Mall. Rooms start at around £180 a night for a superior king room, but as they were travelling with Rio’s three young children, it’s likely they opted for one of the suites.

RELATED: Rio Ferdinand engaged to Kate Wright - what a proposal!

The Abu Dhabi suite is the most opulent in the hotel, located on the 48th floor with its own private elevator, five-guest cinema, library, spa, kitchen, gym, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It would certainly have provided the setting for an unforgettable family holiday, at a cost of just under £7,500 per night.

The couple were on their last night of their holiday in the UAE

Regardless of what room they chose, the hotel would have offered them the utmost luxury throughout their stay, with butler service for every guest, seven on-site restaurants to choose from, a 200-metre private beach, swimming pool and fitness centre, where exercise enthusiasts Rio and Kate could have maintained their gym routine throughout their holiday if they wanted. They even host weddings within the luxury hotel, so perhaps the couple could return there when it comes to tying the knot!

MORE: Rio Ferdinand reveals he plans to marry Kate Wright

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.