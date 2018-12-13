Instagram reveals the happiest place in the world to visit (and you’ll definitely want to go there!) Booking tickets right now...

It’s that time of year again - when Instagram reveals its year in review. In the 2018 list we have discovered the top emojis, the biggest communities, the top advocacy hashtags, AND we also discovered the happiest Geotagged Location in the World - and it’s Disneyland Tokyo. According to Instagram’s experts, this destination has the highest use of the smile emojis within captions.

Scroll down to watch Instagram’s Year in Review for 2018…

Disneyland Tokyo has received a large scale expansion, and even more is expected. By Spring 2020, there will be new attractions, entertainment, shopping and dining to the Tokyo park. There will also be a new hotel which will be themed off the Disney/Pixar film, Toy Story. Inside (and out!) it’ll be made to look like it’s made up of toys - how amazing! Each of the rooms will be decorated like Andy’s room in the movie and will feature colourful furniture. If you’re worried this will cost the earth, apparently not! It has been reported that the rooms will be very affordable because they will be small.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse dressed in traditional Japanese kimonos, wave to greet guests from a float during the theme park's annual New Year's Day parade

Rather excitingly, there will be a new Beauty and the Beast interactive ride which features a ‘Be Our Gust’ dinner table sequence from the film, and will even allow guests to dance with Belle and the Beast in recreation of the ballroom scene. Hands up if you’re now booking your 2020 holiday.

RELATED: Get all the latest details about the 'UK Disneyland' theme park

Back in November it was reported that fans waited 11 hours to see Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Tokyo. The die-hard Disney fans flocked to the Mickey’s House and Meet Mickey attraction at the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, to celebrate the iconic character’s 90th anniversary. It would appear even queuing doesn’t stop this from being the most magical place on earth.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Instagram’s Year in Review for 2018

MORE: Is this the most Instagrammable hotel in the world?