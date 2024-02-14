Where to book for the Easter holidays 2024: The best deals for April

The Easter holidays are going to be upon us before we know it, and if you’re planning on taking the family for an Easter holiday somewhere warm and sunny, look no further than TUI’s best Easter holiday deals 2024 – there’s loads of amazing deals to hotspots across the globe that are perfect for you and the fam.

This year, Easter Sunday falls on March 31st with many schools breaking up the week leading up to, or after, so there’s plenty of time to take a family holiday that’s not the UK – after all, one thing we can guarantee is the weather being unpredictable, even early April.

Where’s hot in April – 3 family-friendly holiday destinations at a glance Dubai – average temperatures 33C Turkey - average temperatures 22C The Canary Islands - average temperatures 23C

One sweep of TUI’s best deals for Easter throws up a plethora of where’s hot in April for an Easter break, with holidays ranging from luxurious long-haul escapes to self-catering holidays a few hours flight from the UK.

So, where’s hot for Easter you ask? I’ve become your resident weatherwoman and done the research to find the best holiday deals for Easter 2024 with sun (almost) guaranteed…

Portugal at Easter Hotel Pestana Porto Santo, Porto Santo Island Avg temperature in March/April: 20C Where to stay: Hotel Pestana Porto Santo, Porto Santo Island Nestled in the mountains, this hotel has it all – two pools, a sea-view bar, themed restaurants and a beach on your doorstep. Kids in tow? They’ll love the kids’ pool, kids’ club and evening entertainment. Portugal is a pleasant 20C around end of March/early April, with beautiful beaches and stunning scenery to snap at every turn. It’s a great time to visit Portugal, with restaurants opening up their shutters for dining outside and the temperatures are warm enough for dips in outdoor pools or paddling in the sea.

BOOK NOW AT TUI

Tenerife at Easter Hotel Best Tenerife, Tenerife, Canary Islands Average temperatures: 22C Where to stay: Hotel Best Tenerife, Tenerife, Canary Islands Water babies? This is the hotel for you, with a huge pool on-site and the beach only 10-minutes’ walk away. There’s a kids pool too, for the little ones, and the main pool has a waterfall and waterside bar to boot. If you’re wanting to explore, there’s bars and restaurants a handy 5-minute walk away. Tenerife is the most popular of the Canary Islands, and with year-round sunshine, beautiful beaches aplenty and watersports on tap, is it any wonder it’s so popular? Not forgetting Mount Teide National Park, home to the third largest volcano in the world. It’s quite the sight to see, with an unearthly landscape of solid lava.

BOOK NOW AT TUI

Dubai at Easter Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai Average temperatures : 33C Where to stay: Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai Set on the Palm Jumeirah peninsula, this luxurious hotel is surprisingly family-friendly – there’s a kids’ club with indoor and outdoor play facilities, three pools and plenty of activities for the whole family. There’s even a private beach, and a British restaurant for those fussy eaters. Longer-haul holidays don’t get much more luxurious for the family than Dubai, with its whiter-than-white sands, iconic skyscrapers like the Burj-Al-Arab and even theme parks LEGOLAND and MOTIONGATE. Love shopping? The shopping malls here are world-class, and with temperatures above 30C at Easter, it’s the ideal destination for this time of year.

BOOK NOW AT TUI

Turkey at Easter TUI Blue Ephesus, Izmir Area, Turkey Average temperatures: 22C Where to stay: TUI Blue Ephesus, Izmir Area, Turkey This hotel is one of the most family-friendly in Turkey. Need proof? You get free access to the waterpark next door! Waterpark aside, there’s kids’ club, entertainment and a kids’ pool to enjoy, along with plenty of sports on offer for all ages. Did we mention the beach next door too? In just under four hours, you can fly to Turkey from the UK and swap the chilly spring days for soul-soothing warmth at some of Turkey’s top holiday spots. The activities on offer in Turkey are incredible, including water sports at every turn, historical sites everywhere you look and its home to over 500 Blue Flag beaches.

BOOK NOW AT TUI

Costa Del Sol at Easter Holiday Village, Costa Del Sol, Spain Average temperatures: 20C Where to stay: Holiday Village, Costa Del Sol, Spain An aerial adventure course, two playgrounds, four restaurants and a spa with a pool are just a few of the things you’ll find here – come evening, there’s a full entertainment programme for you to enjoy too. There’s even a beach club across the road, with pools, slides, and a pirate ship and wave machine to enjoy outside of the hotel’s own two pools and kids’ pool! You can’t beat a Spanish Easter holiday break. It’s an easy 2ish hour flight from the UK, and with the Costa Del Sol just opening up around this time of year, you get to enjoy the spoils of the Costa Del Sol without the crowds. Sandy beaches, historical sites and sunshine are just some of the things that entice Brits to this corner of Spain, along with family-friendly hotels on every corner.

BOOK NOW AT TUI

We hope you love the holidays within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner TUI. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.