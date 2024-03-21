St. Lucia review: Why there's so much more to The Landings Resort & Spa than tropical luxury

Believe it or not the Caribbean island of St. Lucia is the only country in the world named after a woman. Mind blowing, I know. The woman in question is Saint Lucy of Syracuse who was killed during the Diocletianic Persecution of 304 AD, and whose feast day is celebrated on 13 December.

The first European settlers were French - and so when they allegedly ended up shipwrecked on the island on the Feast of Saint Lucy (13 December), they named the island country "Sainte Alousie" in her honour. The island later earned the moniker "Santa Lucia" when Spanish explorers arrived in 1511.

The Landings is perched right on the water's edge

With its tropical rainforests, sparkling seas and arresting mountain peaks, it's easy to see why the lush isle has since become a tourist hotspot. In a bid to see what all the fuss was about, I hot-footed it to the Caribbean island where I had the pleasure of staying at The Landings Resort & Spa located in Rodney Bay. Keep scrolling for an in-depth review, covering all things accommodation, activities and food…

Where to stay:

Located on St. Lucia's northwest coast, The Landings Resort & Spa offers a slice of luxury with modernity and island charm taking centre stage. Nestled between a yacht marina and the sparkling ocean, the resort boasts three main suite categories to appease even the most discerning of guests.

The 'Marina View Villa Suites' overlook the charming marina, while the 'Ocean View Villa Suites' and 'Beachfront Villa Suites' are prime spots for marvelling at the crystal-clear waters below.

© SIMON BOSCH PHOTOGRAPHY Many of the suites come complete with their own plunge pool

I stayed in one of their two-bedroom suites (1,400 SF) complete with one king bed in the master room and twin beds in the guest bedroom. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom splashed with marble, while in the open-plan living room and kitchen, guests are treated to a full designer kitchen, a dining area and a lounge area with a large sofa and three armchairs to boot. Warm woods, rattan furnishings and smatterings of bamboo permeate the villa, creating a tranquil space with plenty of character.

Outside, a private plunge pool awaits, surrounded by a sizable outdoor dining area and two sun loungers. If plunge pools aren't your bag, there are also four large pools, in addition to 800 ft of pristine coastline just a stone's throw away from the resort.

© SIMON BOSCH PHOTOGRAPHY The beach is just a stone's throw away from the resort

Elsewhere, The Landings offers a plethora of complimentary activities including access to a flashy gym and unlimited use of the hotel's sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and snorkelling gear.

The cherry on top? Guests can also book in for a range of fitness classes throughout the week, including private tennis and pickleball lessons, Pilates, yoga, aqua aerobics, Caribbean dance fitness and pool volleyball. In short, there's something for everyone.

© SIMON BOSCH PHOTOGRAPHY The resort boasts four swimming pools

The resort boasts three restaurants and a coffee shop with most coffees, juices and baked goods available in the all-inclusive package. For breakfast, guests can feast on a buffet complete with a medley of hot and cold dishes including banana bread, stewed tuna, fresh fruit, pancakes, cheeses, cereals and more.

If you're hankering after modern Caribbean cuisine with a twist, head to their recently refurbished Callaloo restaurant where mouthwatering poke bowls, fish wraps and coconut curried chicken reign supreme.

And if you're a cocktail fan, you're in luck. A bounty of vibrant cocktails are included in the meal and beverage plan including all the classics in addition to a slew of local rum-based concoctions.

© SIMON BOSCH PHOTOGRAPHY Callaloo serves up platefuls of fresh fish, tacos & more

While the pristine beach is an idyll in itself, the resort also has its own luxurious spa offering an extensive range of treatments spanning all things hair, beauty, mind and body.

They offer bespoke treatments using high-end brands such as SkinCeutical, Elemis and Natura Bisse. During our stay, I was treated to a heavenly deep tissue massage which did well to relieve areas of tension in my shoulders and reduce tightness and fatigue throughout.

© SIMON BOSCH PHOTOGRAPHY The spa offers a plethora of female-focused treatments

I left the room feeling totally rejuvenated and noticeably less stressed. Bliss! As it looks to expand, the spa is hoping to further explore Reiki, meditation and oncology training.

They also have a newly launched programme focusing on female health and wellbeing with curated treatments spanning the menopause, hormonal imbalances, postpartum recovery, ageing and more.

Rooms: 5/5

Food & Drink: 4/5

Activities: 4/5

Where to eat:

If you're looking to explore beyond the resort, the island of St. Lucia is teeming with delicious eateries. From local markets to small restaurants offering authentic dishes, there's no shortage of options.

For guests planning to visit the famed Sulphur Springs, there's a charming restaurant nearby located at the Paradise Hotel. Perched on the water's edge with views stretching across the sea, the gem of a restaurant boasts an unfussy lunch menu brimming with flavourful rotis, wraps and fish burgers.

What to do:

Revel in Gros Islet's Friday street party

The island's most famous street party has been running for more than 40 years, and it's easy to see why! The weekly fiesta takes place every Friday night in the fishing village of Gros Islet, with locals and revellers alike assembling in their masses to let their hair down, sample local delicacies and dance the night away.

© Ollie Jones Gros Islet's street party has been running for more than 40 years

It's an assault on the senses with giant sound systems blasting rhythmic songs, jars of tangy flavoured rums jostling for attention and smoking grills turning out platefuls of lobster, conch, macaroni cheese, chicken and squid. Top tip: be sure to sample the rum punch from 'Chris's Bar'.

Soak up the magical Sulphur Springs

The town of Soufrière is home to St. Lucia's famed Sulphur Springs. Paired with a guide, visitors are given a quick tour of the bubbling springs (which are thankfully dormant) before moving across to the cluster of open-air mud baths.

Legend has it that a dip in the hot mud springs will make you look '10 years younger' thanks to the medley of minerals which are reportedly beneficial for joints, bites and arthritis.

© Ollie Jones The Sulphur Springs are located to the southwest in the district of Soufriere

Verdict: once you've moved past the strong sulphuric smell that lingers in the air, the experience is both entertaining and therapeutic. Plus you'll emerge from the spring with buttery, soft skin. It's a yes from me.

Sulphur Springs 12USD per adult. Children also permitted.

Venture to Pigeon Island

Pigeon Island is a 44-acre islet located in Gros Islet in the northern region of Saint Lucia. It was manually joined to the mainland in 1972 and became a National Landmark in1992. The park, which costs ten dollars to enter, contains ruins of military buildings which were used during wars fought between the French and the British.

© Ollie Jones Pigeon Island was artificially joined to the mainland in 1972

It also boasts sublime vantage points with views stretching right across to Martinique. For those seeking a more tranquil excursion, the island is also home to a stunning cove dotted with arching palm trees. Bring a picnic and discover your very own castaway isle.

Tour a farm set up by St. Lucian non-profit Helen's Daughter

Helen's Daughters is a St. Lucian non-profit organisation founded in 2016 with a special focus on the economic development of rural women. Its founder, Keithlin Caroo, set up the organisation to empower female farmers and to improve market access for them.

As part of the organisation's strategy, Keithlin has created an agri-tourism experience entitled, "In the Eyes of a FarmHER", to highlight what goes on behind the scenes. We visited a farm run by 'FarmHer' Helena Thomas located in Chassin, Babonneau. Her sprawling emerald green farm is overflowing with produce and vitality.

© Allen Chery Helen's Daughters is positioning rural women as key actors in driving sustainable development in the Caribbean

She grows green bananas, breadfruit, cocoa beans, celery, cucumbers, tarragon, patchouli, and aloe vera to name just a few. A selection of home-grown goods and products are also available to purchase onsite including Helena's beloved nutmeg jam which is made from the fruit's outer shell.

Farm tours are USD25 per person or with lunch, USD50 per person.

How to get there:

Both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways fly directly to Hewanorra International Airport with an average flight time of eight hours and 30 minutes.

While peak season is from December to March, the cheapest month to fly to St. Lucia with British Airways is typically November.