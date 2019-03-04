Holly Willoughby reveals exciting plans with children now they are older This sounds like so much fun!

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three children, and now that they are slightly older, the This Morning host is looking forward to doing a lot more travelling with them. And after hosting the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony on Saturday evening, Holly is even thinking about taking her family on a cruise too. She told HELLO!: "Having been here today, it's something I would think about. I thought you might get a bit of cabin fever and not a lot to do, but I didn’t realise just how much choice there is and also you don't understand the scale of a ship and there is loads for them to do."

Holly Willoughby with her three children

The star recently got back from a skiing holiday with husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester. Holly has the best advice for going away with a young family too. "When you are travelling with a baby you almost want to do a stay cation. Britain is beautiful and it is almost easier to get a car and stay in a house, and you can avoid airports as they are very stressful for kids," she said. "But once they go a bit older, you should go anywhere if you can. I think kids are really adaptable and you should go and experience the world with them."

The star on the MSC Bellissima cruise ship

The Celebrity Juice host enjoyed a star-studded night in Southampton, where she was joined by international film star Sophia Loren, who she couldn’t wait to meet. "She's definitely one of my fashion icons," she told HELLO!. Holly's good friend, TV presenter Kate Thornton was also in attendance, telling us that she was there to support Holly on her big night. "Not that she needs it," she added. Holly is extremely close to her family, and took along her glamorous mum Lynne to the event too. The pair posed for a picture inside the impressive ship, prompting Piers Morgan to comment that they looked just like sisters.

