Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with her children at luxury hotel as they celebrate her birthday

Holly Willoughby enjoyed the best possible start to her 38th birthday on Sunday, as she woke up at a luxury hotel surrounded by her three children. Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a gorgeous picture of herself with Harry, Belle and Chester, and wrote next to it: "Hugs, happiness and birthday bundles...Hello 38... what do you have in store?" The This Morning host and her family stayed overnight at a luxury treehouse - the Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire - ahead of her Dancing on Ice presenting duties in London that evening, and she wasted no time in making the most of all the treatments on offer.

In a second photo posted on Instagram, Holly was seen relaxing in the outdoor hot tub with a glass of champagne in her hand. "Can I stay here please... Thank you @chewtonglen for making my birthday so special... #treehouselife xxx," she wrote next to the image. What's more, the treehouse hideaway was the very place that Strictly's Joe Sugg took his girlfriend Dianne Buswell too at the start of their relationship in December. The gorgeous accommodation has features including a virtual board game table, a marble bathroom with a bath complete with a forest view, a flat screen TV in a walk-in shower, mood lighting and outdoor hot tubs on the terrace. There is also the option of having a private chef and daily breakfast hampers.

While Holly will be reunited with her work husband Phillip Schofield on Sunday's Dancing on Ice, he helped her celebrate her birthday early on Thursday's This Morning – and even made her cry in the process! Phillip had surprised her with a basket of puppies being wheeled onto the set, and she was quick to lift one out to give them a cuddle, visibly emotional.

Holly will no doubt want to spend as much time as possible with her children on her birthday ahead of the show, and they might well even join her behind-the-scenes. All three of them have been seen on set in the past, cheering on their mum while she presents, while chatting to the celebrities and their skating partners. Last month, her daughter Belle was pictured walking on set hand-in-hand with former contestant and Grease actress Didi Conn. Holly shared the heartwarming photo on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "My little pink lady with an actual pink lady!!! Highlight of the night possibly my life... Didi Conn you are a truly lovely lady... #frenchie #pinkladies."

