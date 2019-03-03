Holly Willoughby's cruise ship dress is still in stock – and we have all the details We LOVE this dress

Holly Willoughby stepped out to host the star-studded MSC Bellissima naming ceremony in Southampton on Saturday night, and once again all eyes were on her gorgeous outfit. Looking every inch the belle of the ball, the This Morning host stunned in a strapless tulle gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. The black and white design featured a sweetheart neckline and floor-length skirt, and is part of the brand's Spring 2019 Ready to Wear collection. What's more, Holly's dress is still available to buy on the designer's website – but you may have to save for a while, as it comes with a £2,500 price tag.

Holly Willoughby wowed in a Monique Lhuillier gown

The ship's naming ceremony was also attended by Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin, and TV presenters Lisa Maxwell and Kate Thornton – who told HELLO! that she was there to support Holly on her big night presenting. "Not that she needs it," she added. Holly was also joined by Hollywood icon Sophia Loren, who she couldn’t wait to meet. "I'm looking forward to seeing her tonight," the star told HELLO! as she praised Sophia's fashion sense. Nile Rogers, Andrea Bocelli and Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland in the ITV soap were also in attendance.

Holly was hosting the MSC Bellissima naming ceremony

Over the past year, Holly has made a name for herself as one of ITV's most stylish presenters. The mother-of-three previously praised her stylist, Angie Smith, for her fashionable outfits while chatting to HELLO! Speaking about how she chooses her daily ensembles, which she hashtags #HWStyle on her Instagram account every morning, the presenter revealed that she completely trusts Angie. "I've learnt from her," she said of Angie.

Holly continued: "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time. I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

