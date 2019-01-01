Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with her three children during exotic New Year's holiday This is one well-travelled family!

Holly Willoughby and her family have been lucky enough to go away to many exotic destinations over the past few years, and saw in 2019 in style during their latest getaway. On Instagram, the This Morning host posted a lovely photo of herself and husband Dan Baldwin with their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, watching a firework display that spelt out 2019. While Holly hasn’t disclosed where they are, it looks like it's somewhere nice and sunny, as they are all dressed in summer outfits. Paying tribute to her family, Holly wrote next to the picture: "2019… as long as you four are besides me… we'll all be just fine."

Holly Willoughby's three children and her husband Dan Baldwin on New Year's Eve

In November, Holly and her brood enjoyed three weeks in Australia while the in-demand presenter fronted I'm A Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly. After the show wrapped, Holly revealed that her children loved visiting her on set. "They loved it. It's been mad for them as well and I think Harry being the eldest, he was watching it for the first time. They loved it and being on the beach. It's been a one-off bit of heaven." While it was an adventure for them all, Holly's decision to take her children out of school sparked debate among her social media followers, with one asking whether celebrities including Holly are fined for pulling their children out of school during term time, while others claimed that those commenting were just "jealous".

The family have enjoyed many exotic holidays throughout the last 12 months

Before jetting off for New Year's Eve, Holly spent Christmas at home, and celebrated Boxing Day with Dan's side of the family, including his cousin, EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite. The star shared a photo featuring Holly and Dan from their celebrations on Instagram, and wrote: "Merry Christmas, Happy Boxing Day and Happy New Year from The Santi, Baldwin, Outhwaite Family, with Nanny Lina as our Queen. I love Boxing Day so much. So fortunate to have so much love in our weird and wonderful famalam."

