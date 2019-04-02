Lisa Armstrong oozes glamour in sultry selfie from Oman – see photo Ant McPartlin's ex-wife jetted away for a spring holiday

While her ex-husband Ant McPartlin is preparing to make his TV comeback, Lisa Armstrong has been sunning herself in Oman. The talented MUA shared an ultra-glamorous selfie from her holiday in the Middle East and captioned it: "All good things must come to an end... Oman you were amazing!! #holiday #illbeback #oman." Lisa, 42, posed in a Louis Vuitton headscarf and reflective oversized shades, completing her look with the perfect pout. Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton liked her photo, while fans praised newly divorced Lisa for her strength and beauty.

"Onwards and upwards, new year new you," one follower commented on Instagram. Many called Lisa "gorgeous" and "beautiful" while one fan likened her to a "film star". "So pretty and so strong. I couldn't have done what you have done especially being in the public eye," another noted.

Lisa looked gorgeous on holiday in Oman

Lisa works as the head of hair and makeup on Strictly and has even won a BAFTA for her talent. But the makeup artist is no longer employed on Britain's Got Talent, with Lisa herself suggesting that her ex-husband Ant's involvement in the show as a co-presenter had something to do with her removal.

When reports of her sacking first surfaced in January, Lisa liked a tweet from a fan that read: "For you to lose your job because of your ex is very unfair and unjust, you're a beautiful soul. You hold your head up while others' masks slip." She also confirmed that it wasn't her decision to leave her job, and replied to a tweet that read: "Sorry [but] @lisaAmakeup being axed is just… ridiculous!! Why should she be punished?!" Lisa's response was: "Exactly hun."

Meanwhile, Britain's Got Talent returns to screens on Saturday at 7:15pm. Ant is reprising his role as co-host alongside best friend Dec, while Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will return to the judging panel. When asked who they had chosen for their golden buzzer, Ant hinted: "We fell in love with him before he'd even gone on stage. He's a real character."

Dec added: We were really moved by him so when he was chatting to the judges we were worried one of them was going to nab him for their golden buzzer so when they didn't we were like, 'We've got to sprint for this!' and we got him! I can't wait to see him again."

