Michelle Keegan reveals stunning bikini body in sultry Caribbean photo

Michelle Keegan looked every inch the relaxed beach beauty in a snap she shared on Instagram this week. Soaking up the sunshine in Barbados with her husband Mark Wright, the former Coronation Street actress showed off her envy-inducing figure and makeup-free visage whilst posing for the selfie. "My task today..? What cocktail to have next. #holiday #Caribbean #timeout," she wrote in the caption. Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Girl crush all day every day. Natural beauty." Another added: "You're so stunning, wow!!" A third post read: "She's utterly beautiful, simple as that."

The sunny vacation comes shortly after Mark quit his job on American television show Extra to return to live in the UK. Speaking to The Sun last month, he said: "I'm no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time." According to the report, Mark negotiated out of his contract so he could move back to the UK and be with Michelle - although the door has been left open for him to work with the company again if he wants. "It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family," he added. "I'll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me. I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I've left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future."

Despite having a long-distance relationship for the past two years, Mark and Michelle always spoke positively of their life together. In February 2018, Mark revealed that his marriage to Michelle "will always come first" over his presenting career in the US. "If Michelle didn't like living here and she wanted me to move home, and she preferred life back home, then for sure I would [move back]," he said on Good Morning Britain. "[Marriage] comes first...It's not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes, of course, marriage and my love life is definitely first."

