Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of her three children in New York and reveals fun reason behind trip We wish we were there!

Between This Morning and Dancing on Ice, Holly Willoughby has started 2019 as one of the busiest women on TV. But for the TV presenter, her first weekend off from the skating show allowed her to reconnect with her family by taking a whirlwind city break. On Sunday, Holly revealed on Instagram that the Willoughby clan had taken a long weekend trip to New York to watch Frozen on Broadway. The stage production, which is based on the hit Disney film of the same name, first opened in March 2018 and has been visited by stars such as Taron Egerton, Lin Manuel Miranda and Whoopi Goldberg.

Looking every inch the princess as she posed next to stars of the musical Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, the stunning Holly was clearly thrilled to have seen the show with her family and gushed about the experience in her post. "Whistle stop weekend in NY with the highlight being meeting Anna and Elsa, the stars of @frozenbroadway," she wrote. "The kid's first Broadway experience and we all just LOVED it... as a huge fan it exceeded all expectations and that is saying something! Thank you @disney for the tickets... you made our weekend."

MORE: Holly Willoughby caught off guard in photo shared by Keith Lemon

Holly shared a number of pictures on social media from her trip to the city that never sleeps, including selfies from the top of the Empire State Building and inside an iconic yellow taxi. On Sunday, the presenter shared a rare snap of her family on Instagram, showing her three children Belle, seven, Chester, four and Harry, nine, walking through Times Square with Holly's husband Dan. "The best of Times (Square) with these four," the This Morning frontwoman wrote.

GALLERY: Holly Willoughby's rainbow style! A look inside her technicolour wardrobe