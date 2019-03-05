Karen Clifton shares excitement over Strictly Come Dancing news - see the other reactions The Strictly pro will be reunited with her ex Kevin Clifton once again

Following the news of her return to Strictly Come Dancing for the 2019 series, Karen Clifton immediately took to social media to share her delight. In a video posted from home, the professional dancer joked: "Super excited for another season on @bbcstrictly and the chance to 'Collar'borate' with these inspirational 'ChoreDOGraphers' #KeepDancing." She later added an Instagram Story of herself strutting away from the camera to Elton John's hit track, I'm Still Standing.

Karen Clifton is back for Strictly 2019

The upcoming series of the popular BBC show will see Karen return to the dancefloor alongside her estranged husband Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Oti Mabuse and Gorka Marquez, who wrote on Instagram: "Dancing into my 4th series and couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be part of it! Let's do it @bbcstrictly #bestshow #strictly19." Fellow pro Luba Mushtuk said: "Sooo HAPPY to announce that I’ll be back on @bbcstrictly 2019!!! Can't wait #happy #happy#strictly #strictlycomedancing." Giovanni Pernice added: "Yeeeeeeeees honey I’m back on @bbcstrictly for my 5th series!!! THANK YOU!!!!"

Exclusive: Simon Rimmer admits he was jealous watching Strictly's Karen Clifton move on

Loading the player...

Strictly couple Neil and Katya Jones, will also return to the show, it has been confirmed. Although, it is yet to be announced whether Neil will get a celebrity partner. "OH YEAH, here we go again," he wrote. "I'm back for my 4th series of @bbcstrictly which ever role I will play I'm just happy to back on my favourite show with @mrs_katjones and all of my @bbcstrictly family." Meanwhile in February, Pasha Kovalev confirmed that he had quit the series. In a statement, the former champion said: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly."

