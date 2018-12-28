Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec holiday with Giovanni Pernice in America They look like they are having the best time together!

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are making the most of their time off before they kick start the Strictly Live Tour next month and are currently holidaying in America with their close friend, and professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice.

The trio documented their fun day out on Instagram Stories, which included a trip to Universal's Islands of Adventure, where they rode on scary rides and had the time of their lives.

The couple, who married last year, usually spend some time in Miami, Florida, where Janette's family live. The dancer recently shared a gorgeous family photo, showing her whole family together in front of a sparkly blue Christmas tree. "The most important thing about Christmas is love..... I'm blessed to have an amazing husband who treats me like a Disney Princess, & a family that keeps me strong & fills my life w/ joy & love all year round!"

She continued: "I hope that you all have a day filled w/ love no matter who you are w/, or where in the world you are you are! Merry Christmas everyone, & Happy Holidays from Mr & Mrs Skorjanec & the entire Manrara Family."

Italian Giovanni is no doubt having a very different Christmas this year, having swapped spending time with his family in Italy for some quality time with Strictly runner-up Ashley Roberts. The pair, who are rumoured to be together, were spotted arriving at Miami airport together.

The pictures, which were published in The Sun, show the couple looking relaxed and happy as they stroll through the airport with their luggage – as it seems Giovanni is set to meet Ashley's family in the States.

Ashley shared a sunny snap to her Instagram page on Saturday, prompting speculation that Giovanni had joined her in Florida. The picture shows Ashley looking gorgeous in a pink bikini, posing with her head tilted back while sitting on a rock beside the clear sea waters – leaving fans to wonder if Giovanni had taken the photo. She captioned it: "Casual. Taking some me time in the US, reflecting on the past year."