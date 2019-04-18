Things to do this Easter weekend in London: 19 to 22 April Happy bank holiday!

Hooray it's the Easter weekend! What will you do with your extra two whole days off? There's plenty to keep you, your friends and your family entertained this break. Read on for the restaurants you have to dine at, the activities you have to try and more in London...

Find your competitive side at crazy golf

Looking for a guaranteed good night out? Swingers ticks all the boxes. If you want to do more than just sit and eat, head to the Oxford Circus venue where you'll be able to feast on a range of street food, taste some delectable cocktails and play a round or two of crazy golf. Test your skills on the helter skelter course, all while sipping on Swingers' new signature and classic cocktails which you can take on the nine-hole courses. We can more than recommend the Clover Club and the Put The Lime In The Coconut drinks. Patty & Bun, Breddos Tacos and Made of Dough are also on offer for when you're feeling peckish.

swingersldn.com/home/west-end/

Delight in the best fusion cuisine at Floral by LIMA

Peruvian cuisine may not be the first food you think of when dining out, but chef Virgilio Martinez and Robert Ortiz of Floral by LIMA have proved exactly why it should be your new go-to. The menu is focused on contemporary Peruvian cuisine but embraces Asian flavours; this is fusion cuisine at its finest. Of course, as the sister restaurant of LIMA Fitzrovia, ceviche is served in all forms at Floral by LIMA.

The bestseller is the sea bream ceviche accompanied with cassava and cancha corn and made with ginger tiger's milk; you'll want a spoon to sip it all up, we're not judging! The crispy duck leg is fried to perfection, no greasiness and succulent and flavoursome on the inside. Another must-order is the slow braised pork belly, the chunks of meat beautifully presented with parsnip and sweet chilli glaze. You really can't go wrong with whatever you order. The plantain crisps with avocado and coriander cream, the fried sweet potato cakes and the Chinese-style rice topped with fried bananas are other dishes to die for. Slight exaggeration, but not really. And of course the best way to start your feast is with a cocktail or two from the downstairs Lost Alpaca bar. Pisco and tequila-based drinks are king; we particularly loved the Cuento del Diablo.

limalondongroup.com/floral

Tuck into some gelato at Gelupo

Saturday is set to be scorching for UK springtime standards! Make the most of the warm weather with a trip to Gelupo in Soho. The artisanal eatery has dished out three new flavours especially for April – a Hot Crossed Bun gelato just in time for Easter, a Colomba gelato based on the Italian Easter Cake and a Pasticciotti flavour, which is a nod to the delicate Italian custard pastry that is another staple during Italian Easter celebrations. Can't decide? Go for all three!

gelupo.com

Treat yourself to a lovely mani

This is West London's coolest new skincare and beauty studio. The place is split across two floors, and offers nail treatments from express mani's to deluxe pedicures with on-trend nail art. You can also treat yourself to lash and brow services, facials and a lovely haircut - what's not to love? Make sure you check Notting Hill's new beauty hotspot, adored by the likes of Sadie Frost and Lady Mary Charteris.

youngldn.com

Float your worries away

The Easter weekend may be about spending time with family and friends you don't always see, but if you're looking for an hour to yourself, book into a flotation tank! 3Tribes at Borough has just opened, and on top of its regular hot yoga and yoga barre classes, the wellness destination also offers floatation sessions. For the perfect escape from the daily grind, let your mind and body totally relax as you literally float in your own tank for a full hour. Music plays for the first five minutes before gradually fading away, and with the lights out too, you'll find your brain wave patterns slow down. It's the modern way to meditate! And don't worry if you get claustrophobic; you can always push the lid open.

3tribes.co.uk/borough/

Hang out at celebrity favourite Meraki Bar

Not going on holiday for the Easter break? Bring a taste of the Mediterranean to you and visit Meraki Bar, a new offshoot of fabulous Greek restaurant Meraki in London's Fitzrovia. It's easy to see why Oscar winner Rami Malek, heart-throb Robert Pattinson and actress Suki Waterhouse are all fans of this hidden living room hang-out, and with cocktails, a tasting menu and atmosphere to rival the best locales in Mykonos – plus a roster of international DJs – you'll be feeling that holiday vibe in no time.

meraki-restaurant.com

Relax and de-stress with a luxury spa day

Are your limbs just screaming out for a massage? Or maybe you're so exhausted you can't even think straight? We know the feeling! Take time to recharge this long weekend with a visit to Beauty and Melody, a spa in central London. Just moments from Leicester Square, but with none of the hustle and bustle, the spa is offering a 50-minute treatment for yourself and a friend, plus a glass of prosecco and two hours access to its facilities. A voucher can be bought online for this luxury day out for two. Go on, treat yourself!

buyagift.co.uk/pampering/indulgent-spa-day-with-treatments-for-two-at-beauty-and-melody-spa-piccadilly-br-10581446.aspx

Head to Wonderland (AKA Barts)

Remember the phrase ‘follow the white rabbit’? If you never expected to hear that upon entering a club, then Barts in Chelsea is here to prove you wrong. The funky bar is decked out in an ‘Alice and Wonderland’ theme for the Easter weekend (including mismatched teacups, live entertainment, face painting, and themed cocktails), and on Sunday, they’re hosting a party to really put a (Cheshire cat) smile on your face. “Embrace the madness and step onto the dancefloor, throwing shapes like a mad hatter until the early hours of the morning”

Free entry, Cocktails from £13 barts-london.com

Enjoy some apres-ski at Maggie’s

Maggie’s club in Chelsea is best known for its quirky 80s themed vibes, but this weekend they’ve teamed up with Jägermeister to throw the ultimate Easter party. On Thursday 18th April, grab your ski-gear (the brighter, the better), watch Jagermeister flow through a giant ice luge, and sip on a limited-edition cocktail (that definitely beats a jagerbomb!). Guests will also meet the ski legend himself - Eddie the Eagle - so you can really party hard apres-ski style!

maggies-club.com/

Sip cocktails inspired by artists

100 Wardour Street is one of the coolest bats in London, and their latest ‘Creative Disorders’ menu could just be their best yet. Our favourite is the ‘Bi Polar’, based on Beethoven, as it blends two classics (Negroni and a Pina Colada) which are served separately for you to pour together and create an ‘unexpected symphony’ - it works, trust us! Otherwise, definitely try ‘Like a Virgin’, based on Madonna for a simple and sweet tipple, and make sure you get a glimpse of ‘Tomato Soup’ (do we even have to explain which artist that one is based on?).

100wardourst.com

Try the ultimate show-stopping dessert

Quaglinos has one of the most delicious menus in London, and their head chef Nuno Goncalves has made a VERY special Easter dessert out of caramelised white chocolate mousse, praline cremeux and salted caramel. The egg is nestled on a handmade bed of chocolate branches and fondant flower, and also has an edible butterfly and gold leaf accent so will also be perfect for your Instagram feed. Yummy!

quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk