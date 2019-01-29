Stacey Solomon and sons rock matching outfits on family winter holiday They're enjoying some winter sun

Stacey Solomon and her sons have jetted away for some winter sun together, on a relaxing family holiday. The Loose Women star is treating sons Zachary and Leighton to a week away on one condition – they have to wear co-ordinating outfits.

The mum-of-two posted a photo of herself and her boys all wearing matching orange beachwear while standing next to the pool at their resort on Monday. While Zachary and Leighton are wearing rash vests and swim shorts, Stacey looks typically stylish in a co-ordinating off-the-shoulder beach dress.

Stacey Solomon has taken her sons away on holiday

"Wait till they find out I have a matching outfit for every day of the week. Love spending time with these two and being as uncool a mum as physically possible," Stacey captioned the photo. The trio have been joined on the break by Stacey's mum Fiona, while it appears that her boyfriend Joe Swash has had to stay at home.

Stacey and Joe have only been on one holiday together in their three-year relationship – a fun-filled break in Los Angeles in September, which she said was really special. The couple moved in together shortly after and have faced much speculation about whether they are planning to get married or have a child of their own.

The mum-of-two wore matching outfits with her sons for a day at the pool

Speaking to HELLO! about their future plans, Stacey previously said: "I don't want to put any more pressure on myself or Joe. I'll always be broody even if I don't have any more children! I love kids. I love my children. We're so grateful for the children we already have. We're so lucky to be in the position that we're in, so we're not in any hurry to have any more children or to put ourselves under any more pressure to have any more."

The former X Factor finalist said she is just excited to finally be living with her partner. Speaking to HELLO! while Joe was in Australia for I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp, Stacey said: "I'm loving that Joe and I are together in this. I've never shared the responsibility of a house with somebody and I can't wait for him to get home so we can really start to live it together, which is really exciting for us."

