This is where the Made In Chelsea cast stayed while filming in South Africa Plus, see all the places the cast visited...

If you tuned into the latest episode of Made In Chelsea you'll know the cast travelled to Cape Town and they stayed in some of the most jaw-dropping places in the South African city (but, of course, darling!). Now, we can hedge a bet, you kind of want to follow in each and everyone of their 5* footsteps and why wouldn't you? Here is exactly where they stayed and what they experienced…

Moondance Villa

Probably what a few of the cast members would describe as "sick", there is no decadence spared at Moondance Villa where they stayed. Located in Fresnay, a neighbourhood favoured by presidents and celebrities alike, it features four en-suite bedrooms with private balconies, a wine tasting room, 230 sqm gym, cinema room, outdoor pool and butler and private chef services. We'd never leave.

Constantia Glen

When in South Africa, you simply have to experience wine tasting. Cape Town is surrounded by some of the most famous vineyards in the world - Stellenbosch and Franschhoek but keeping things local to their accommodation the cast went for a tasting at Constantia Glen. 20 minutes from the city centre, it's the oldest wine land in South Africa and dates back to 1635.

Zeitz MOCAA

Photography: Craig Howes

Not stopping the vino drinking there, the cast also swung by the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art’s. A converted grain warehouse, it looks over the famous waterfront and is home to the world's largest collection of contemporary African art.

Noordhoek Beach

Jealous of Jamie and Verity's paradise-looking horse-riding trip? Well, you can do it yourself. The pair headed along Noordhoek Beach which is located on the west coast of the Cape Peninsula.

Table Mountain

You simply can't go to Cape Town and not summit it's most famous tourist attraction, the impressive Table Mountain which is actually one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature. No doubt Olivia, Sophie (Habbs) and Eliza got some great Instagram fodder.

Chapman’s Peak

Photography: Craig Howes

The road that runs along Chapman's Peak is one of the most spectacular driving routes going so it's little wonder the cast marvelled at it. The route starts at the picturesque fishing harbour of Hout Bay and winds steeply up to Chapman's Point, revealing the vast stretch of coastline until the road reaches Noordhoek. Roadtrip, ready!

southafrica.net