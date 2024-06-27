Best hand luggage 2024: These carry-on suitcases & bags make holiday travel so much easier

Okay, so summer is here and I know you're as ready as I am to head off on holiday!
So you've booked your tickets and marked your calendars and now the next step is to get packing. Whether you're jetting to the coast for a sun-soaked vacation or embarking on a city break with loved ones, it's always good to pack light.
I've travelled everywhere from Glasgow to Thailand this year, and there's one thing every trip has had in common: a great carry on suitcase to bring on the plane as hand luggage. Even for longer trips, I don't like to risk losing what I'll need for the first few days in case of lost luggage – we're already seeing those much-repeated scenes of summer airport chaos and missing cases in the news!
So, I can advise that, if you're wanting a stress-free holiday, a carry-on suitcase could be the best option. So we've rounded up the best hand luggage for your travels, so you can make the process as easy and as stress-free as possible.
What to consider when choosing a carry-on suitcase
As a former military kid and current transatlantic frequent flier, I’ve taken a lot of flights in my lifetime! Here’s what you should look for in a carry on suitcase:
Size: This is the most important factor, because the most important detail about a carry on is that you’re allowed to carry it on the plane! Check your go-to airline’s size restrictions, bug generally they should measure around 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm).
Hard-shell or soft? Soft-shell suitcases are much lighter and easier to fit in small spaces and in the overhead bins. They don’t, however, protect your belongings as well as a durable hard shell. Hard shell cases also are handy in case you ever have to check your carry on. Whichever you choose, make sure the zipper is sturdy and secure.
Compartments: Internal compartments will help keep you organised, and a carry-on bag with external pockets for your tablet or laptop will give you easy access, making going through security much smoother.
How I picked the best carry on suitcases
Tried and tested: If a member of the HELLO! team owns and loves a certain carry on suitcase, you'll find it on this list with our honest opinion.
Verified ratings and reviews: Where we haven't personally tested out the bag, I've scoured verified opinions from real shoppers to find the most popular and most-loved pieces to shop now.
Trusted brands and retailers: I've only selected carry on suitcases from HELLO! Shopping Team go-tos and brands and retailers that have a proven track record of success with our readers.
Style: There's no sense in ruining your well-planned airport outfit with a dowdy bag, so I've picked the most aesthetically pleasing carry-ons by respected brands, from classics Samsonite and Antler to celebrity faves like Beis and Away.
Price point: I'll leave it up to you whether you want to splurge on a luxury bag or save with an Amazon pick! But I've included an option for every budget.
Best carry on suitcases
Samsonite Upscape 4-Wheel 55cm Expandable Cabin Case
The Details
Hard case
Size: H55 x W40 x D20/23cm
Weight: 2.3kg
Capacity: 39/45L
Warranty: 5 year guarantee
Four spinner wheels
TSA approved
Combination lock
Editor's note:
“It’s hard to think of a more popular and reputed brand than Samsonite, and that’s probably why this cabin suitcase is a best seller. It has a sleek design - a Samsonite signature - and shoppers say it’s light and spacious and manoeuvres easily. And there’s a solid warranty if it doesn’t hold up to your standards.”
LEVEL8 Carry on Suitcase
The Details
Hard case
Size:55 x 37 x 25CM
Weight: 5kg
Capacity: 36 L (42L when expanded)
Editor's note:
“If you’re someone who loves a hardshell carry-on, but also wants to easily access your tablet, laptop or other must-haves easily without opening your luggage entirely, I strongly recommend a suitcase with a front pocket, like this top rated Amazon case. It has all the necessary features of a regular carry-on – it’s expandable, has a telescoping handle and spinner wheels – but with the added convenience of a roomy and easily accessible front pocket. A real game changer!”
Warranty: Free returns on unused items for the first 100 days
Durable polycarbonate hard shell
Leather details, including a black leather luggage tag
TSA-approved combination lock
360° spinner wheels
Underside grab handle
Interior compression system
Hidden laundry bag
Editor's note:
"AWAY is one of the most popular luggage brands with the celebrity set, from Kylie Jenner to Margot Robbie. Barbie star Margot’s AWAY Carry-On Flex is my pick because it is built to last, with a durable polycarbonate hard shell that can withstand any journey. Perfect for longer trips, it is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and still lightweight to pop easily onto a train or into a car. It comes in 11 colours, too!"
IT Luggage World’s Lightest 2 Wheel Cabin Suitcase
The Details
Soft case
Size:55cm(H) x 39.5cm(W) x 19cm (D)
Weight: 1.58kg
Capacity: 35L
Warranty: 10 years
Two in-line wheels
Retractable handle
Two internal pockets + One external pocket
Editor's note:
“This affordable It Luggage suitcase has earned rave reviews at Argos, where it has a 4.7-star rating and is recommended by 95% of customers. I can definitely see the appeal - it’s lightweight, inexpensive, made from durable fabric and has a fun, sporty design. It also comes in medium and large sizes if you’d like a matching set! The downside is that it doesn’t have spinner wheels, so you may want to consider another option if that’s a dealbreaker.”
“Like Away, celebrity approved option is by an influencer’s favourite, Shay Mitchell’s Beis. This stylish hand luggage is Hailey Bieber approved! If you’re wanting to travel in style, this suitcase comes in 10 matte colours and three glossy hues, and it has some great details like a cushioned silicone trolley handle. It’s expandable, too, and there’s a lifetime Beis guarantee making it a solid investment. It has definitely earned its thousands of five-star reviews.”
"I'm a sucker for pretty luggage and I've become quite smitten with NERE - it's a new Australian brand and it's really affordable. But the best thing about the products? The cute colours! The Nere Caype is available in 'blush gloss' and it's the prettiest colour I've ever seen. In the carry-on luggage size of 55cm, the Caype is the perfect travel piece to have by your side for that next flight or car ride. The hard case is made from quality ABS material and it's finished with rose gold accents - chic with a capital C."
"I love using
Antler - their best-selling suitcases are known for their style and durability.
It's definitely one for a travel enthusiast. I was eager to try out this
brand's hard-case suitcase on my latest holiday. Having used a cabin suitcase
without a top handle before, this one was a lifesaver! It not only looks sleek
and stylish but also sustained minimal damage during my journey. The wheels are
impressively robust, handling continuous lugging up and down stairs and fitting
into luggage racks with ease. I also loved the comfort grip handle.
Additionally, the expandable case comes with a dust bag for safe storage at
home."
American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase
The Details
Size: 22"(H) x 15"(W) x 9.5"(D)
Weight: 7lbs
Capacity:
Warranty: 10 years
Spinner wheels
Interior mesh pocket and cross straps
8 spinner wheels
Adjustable handle
Editor's note:
"I confess I bought this carry on basically for the style - but as it turns out it has been my super-durable go-to for years! It’s very lightweight, although it doesn’t have a lot of swishy extras. But it is so reliable, does the job and is cute and affordable, too."
Best carry-on totes, bags & backpacks
Kipling ART M Multi-use tote with trolley sleeve
The Details
Soft - Outer material 100% Recycled Polyester
Size: 58cm(W) x 32m(H) x 20cm(D)
Weight: 0.50 kgs
Capacity: 26 Litre
Warranty: Repairs under warranty available; Returns within 30 days.
One zipped main compartment
One inside pocket (zipped)
Two front pockets (1 open + 1 zipped)
Robot monkey
Shoulder strap
Trolley sleeve
Editor's note:
"This roomy Kipling tote bag has proved to be my best friend for weekend trips away. It's comfy to carry even when at full capacity and has plenty of room for everything. There are also plenty of pockets to keep everything organised. I love that it has a luggage strap so you can slot it over your suitcase handle and that it has expander zips which you can open to make it even more roomy. I have the Freida Kahlo version but it comes in a rainbow of different colours and styles to suit all tastes."
Materials: 100% recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles
Editor's note:
"When I'm checking my suitcase and don't feel like toting my hard-side carry-on through the airport, I use my Everlane messenger bag. It's roomy and is easy to carry - there's a padded shoulder strap and luggage strap in case you want to attach it to your suitcase - and has so many compartments, including room for a laptop and my iPad. Not to mention it's super stylish! It's also the perfect unisex design - my husband uses it, too."
WONHOX Large Travel Backpack
The Details
Soft case
Size: 43cm x 30cm x 20cm / 16.93 "x 11.8 " x 7.9 "
Weight: 1kg / 2.2Lb
Padded shoulder straps
Anti-theft zipper pocket
Laptop and tablet compartments
Water resistant
USB charging port
Luggage attachment strap
Editor's note:
“You'll be glad you invested in Amazon's carry-on backpack - it has over 10,000 five-star ratings! Between the laptop compartment, separate shoe compartment and built-in charging port, it might just be the ultimate travelling sidekick.”
The North Face Base Camp Duffel
The Details
Size: 33 cm x 53cm x 33cm
Volume: 50L
Weight: 1195g
Removable, adjustable, alpine-cut shoulder straps and two padded side handles
D-zip opening with a weather-resistant, zipped flap
Main compartment with secure-zip mesh pocket; end-cap mesh sleeve pocket
Water resistant; Water-resistant ID window
Editor's note:
"North Face is famous for its durable gear, and has a wide selection of duffel bags ready to shop. When it comes to the ones that are cabin-approved though, our favourite is the Base Camp Duffel, which can be carried as a bag or worn as a backpack. It's eco-friendly (made from recycled materials), water repellent and comes in more than a dozen colours!"
How to get the most out of your carry-on luggage this summer
Experts at Dr Martens have rounded up some fabulous advice about how to get the most of your carry-on luggage this summer. We're taking notes...
Plan your outfits day by day to save yourself space and get-ready time. I am old school so just lay my clothes out on the bed and try them on with shoes and accessories - although I have friends who take photos to know what they'll look like! According to Dr Martens, that's a great idea. “This way you’ll only take what you need. It might also be useful to think of items that you can wear more than once and in multiple ways."
Use packing cubes. I am a huge fan of packing cubes - I swear by the leak-proof toiletry bag set by Mumi, and Amazon's space-saving compression packing cubes, so I absolutely concur with this advice! "Pack your underwear and socks in one, and tops and trousers in another, to keep things neat and compact...They’re particularly helpful for staying organised on multi-stop trips too, and for keeping your hotel room tidy.”
Bring two pairs of shoes, wearing your heaviest during travel. I do try to adhere to this advice, wearing trainers or boots on the flight and then bringing an alternate daytime pair. The exception is if I'm expecting to dress up, in which case I'll bring a third pair, an evening shoe.
Purchase toiletries at your destination. This is one my mother always told me as a key travel tip! For me the exception is hair products, which I can't always find at my destination so I put them into smaller containers. “Toiletries can take up a lot of space, so we’d recommend purchasing the basics once you arrive at your destination. Higher priced toiletries, or personal skin care products, could be decanted into smaller travel sized pots. These will allow you to only take what you need.”
Utilise your ‘personal item’ allowance as an extension of your carry on: When travelling with just a carry-on, I make sure to bring an additional tote designed to carry my laptop and my tablet, too, plus extra room for other must-haves that I want to keep handy, like medication, snacks and makeup for a pre-landing touch-up. "Before you travel, check your airline's policies on this to see how large a bag you can take. If you have additional clothes that don't fit in your case, try rolling instead of folding them and placing them at the bottom of your personal item bag to save space here too.”
