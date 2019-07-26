Karen Clifton shows off flawless figure in loved-up bikini snap with boyfriend David Webb Don't they look gorgeous together?

There's no denying that Karen Clifton has been on cloud nine since finding love with opera singer David Webb last year. And to prove this, the Strictly Come Dancing professional has shared the most gorgeous, loved-up picture of the pair during their Spanish getaway in Barcelona. Showing off their stunning beach bodies in their swimwear, the couple could be seen embracing, with David kissing Karen's forehead. "Bearcelona," the pro dancer sweetly wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to post complimentary comments, with one writing: "So happy for you both, you both deserve all the happiness in the world." Another remarked: "Gorgeous photo. And your body is goals!!!" A third post read: "You look so beautiful and happy." A fourth follower stated: "What a stunning picture of beautiful people x."

Earlier on in the week, Karen uploaded another romantic snap of the lovebirds sharing a passionate smooch against a beautiful sunset backdrop. "Love is in the Bear," she wrote alongside the image. Since confirming their romance earlier this year, the couple have been sharing lots of loved-up updates of one another - and it's so cute!

In recent months, Karen and David have been inseparable - and it's clear the Welsh hunk has been well and truly been welcomed into the Strictly family. In December, Karen - who split from fellow Strictly pro Kevin Clifton in early 2018 - briefly opened up about their relationship, telling HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." She explained: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family."

"Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed," the pro dancer added. "It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

