Jools Oliver enjoys 'happiest afternoon' with youngest children – and the photos are adorable The family are on holiday in Cornwall

Jools Oliver enjoyed some quality time with two of her youngest children on Thursday, during the family’s summer holiday in Cornwall. The mum-of-five left her daughters Poppy and Daisy and their younger brother Buddy with their dad Jamie, to spend the "happiest afternoon" with Petal, ten, and two-year-old River Rocket.

The doting mum said she couldn’t resist sharing a series of photos from their day out at the beach, showing them flying a kite together. "The happiest afternoon with the little ones. Just a kite, a beautiful beach and very excited River! It will always and forever be the simple things xxx (quite a few pics but I couldn’t resist it!!) xxx," Jools captioned the photos.

Jools Oliver spent a day at the beach with her youngest children

The Oliver family have been on their summer holiday in Cornwall for the past week, and are having an incredible time judging by the photos they have been sharing on Instagram. As well as enjoying the "simple things" like flying a kite, Jools revealed that her toddler son had also had his very first surfing lesson.

River was pictured walking towards the sea in a wetsuit with his surfing instructor, and Jools wrote in the caption: "Hide your eyes Granny and Nanny @felicity.norton1921@sally__oliver River is starting his little journey to learning more about our fantastic ocean and your little grandson is about to take on the surf, but obviously in the capable hands of @georgessurfschool so you can relax." Jools also shared a peek at a sweet note believed to be from Jamie, that said "I love you x 5 x," on a paper towel.

The family are on holiday in Cornwall

Jools and Jamie have returned to their favourite holiday destination amid a big time of change for the family, which has seen them recently swap their north London home for Spains Hall, a 16th century mansion in the picturesque village of Finchingfield, Essex.

