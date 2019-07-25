Phillip Schofield shares snaps from Portugal holiday during This Morning break And he's supporting this Love Island star!

Phillip Schofield is making the most of his summer break from This Morning by jetting off to Portugal with his family. The TV host has been sharing photos and videos from his trip on Instagram Stories, and revealed he has been supporting former Love Island winner and This Morning guest presenter Kem Cetinay by wearing swim shorts from his Primark collaboration on the beach.

"Thank you for my shorts @kemcetinay… ‘love em," Phillip captioned a photo of himself lying on the beach in the pink and white striped swim shorts, which cost a bargain £5 from the high street store.

Phillip Schofield wore Kem Cetinay's Primark shorts on the beach in Portugal

As well as hitting the beach, Phillip and his family enjoyed lunch out together on Thursday, arriving in style via boat. But they stayed connected to events back in the UK by gathering around the table at their beachfront restaurant to watch his niece’s graduation on a phone. "Just watched my niece graduate from a beach restaurant in Portugal!" Phillip captioned the video.

Phillip and his family tend to go on holiday to the Algarve every summer, and are often joined by Holly Willoughby, her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children for a fun-filled break. The dad-of-two even invested in a holiday home at The Keys development in Quinta do Lago, as did Ant and Dec, but all three TV personalities lost money after the owners went bust and didn’t complete the development.

Phillip is on holiday in the Algarve with his family

The villas were expected to be complete with private bars, cinema rooms, a butler's kitchen and rooftop pools before the firm went into administration in 2017 after owing £250million to the Portuguese state-owned bank, Caixa Geral de Depositos. The developers, Birchview Imobiliaria, have since claimed that the bank was wrong after it pulled its support.

