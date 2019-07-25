Strictly's Janette Manrara enjoys 'girls' trip' in Spain with her mum It's a first for the mother and daughter

Janette Manrara is making the most of her last few weeks before returning to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals by whisking her mum away on a European holiday. The professional dancer revealed she was enjoying spending some "quality mother daughter time" on the getaway, which saw them explore Barcelona together on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of herself and her mum together on Instagram, Janette wrote: "Girls holiday w/ my mom & loving every second of it! So good to spend quality mother daughter time. We’ve never had the chance to do this before so this entire trip means the absolute world to me! Love her so much! Today we are in Barcelona for a full day of sights, good food & sangria!" The pair certainly managed to see a lot of the city in just a few hours, with Janette sharing glimpses at Sagrada Familia and the National Museum of Catalan visual art on Instagram Stories.

Janette Manrara is on holiday with her mum

Janette and her mum are travelling around Europe on the P&O Strictly Come Dancing cruise, along with some of her colleagues including Neil and Katya Jones, Karen Clifton and Luba Mushtuk. And while she’s enjoying lots of quality time with her friends and family, earlier in the week Janette admitted she was missing her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, who has been touring the UK in his Here Come the Boys shows with Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez.

MORE: How you can get tickets to Strictly Come Dancing 2019

"Best day at the beach," Janette captioned a photo of herself and Katya wearing matching yellow bikinis in Cadiz, adding: "Spending family time enjoying the sun & w/ friends you truly love… just missing @aljazskorjanec."

The pair have been on the Strictly cruise with some of Janette's co-stars

Janette has enjoyed a number of exciting trips throughout the summer while her husband is busy on tour. In June, the dancer visited Croatia with Luba and their fellow Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova, before flying back to her native America to spend time with her family, where they all visited Walt Disney World together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.