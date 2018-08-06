﻿
See inside Alex Jones' Cotswolds cottage retreat with husband Charlie and in-laws

Chloe Best
Alex Jones has spent the weekend in a beautiful country cottage in the Cotswolds with her husband Charlie Thomson, his parents, and her son Teddy. The One Show host and her family paid a visit to Countryfile Live in the grounds of nearby Blenheim Palace before retreating to their cottage, which had its own private garden and barbecue - ideal for enjoying the summer weather.

Sharing a series of photos from the cottage on Instagram, Alex wrote: "Thanks for having us @bruern_cottages. A lovely final weekend with the parents in law. #countryfilelive and then a bit of R&R in the #cotswolds was just the ticket."

The cottage definitely looked to be the perfect place to relax, and was located on a site with a spa, swimming pool and gym, as well as an adventure playground and Wendy House where her young son Teddy would have been able to play.

Its base in Bruern, Chipping Norton, was also ideally located for Alex and her family to go out exploring the local countryside. Alex shared a photo from nearby Bruern Abbey, telling her followers: "Country walking feels so good for the old soul. #cotswolds."

Their weekend culminated with a meal at The Wild Rabbit, a pub in Chipping Norton that promises locally-sourced, seasonal food in a relaxed setting. "Perfect end to the weekend," Alex captioned a photo taken from outside the pub.

Alex has been enjoying some quality time with friends and family during the summer, and recently took her son on a day out to Ruislip Lido Railway, where the toddler could indulge his passion for trains. Alex took to Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous photo of Teddy running down the path, and wrote on the image: "A very excited little boy. Thomas the Tank Engine is his first true love." In another photo, Alex's mum and a family member were pictured looking on in awe at the railway track at the popular family attraction. "Ted is obsessed with 'choos' so Ruislip miniature railway was a perfect morning out," she wrote.

