Alex Jones recreates memorable moment from Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour Alex is hosting Invictus Games coverage for the BBC

Alex Jones joked that she and JJ Chalmers were a "very poor man’s Harry and Meghan" as they recreated an iconic moment from the royal tour on Friday. The Invictus Games co-hosts struck a pose in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge while sailing on a boat together, with Alex later sharing the snap on Instagram Stories.

The mum-of-one looked relaxed in a white T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses as she sat on the boat, with the famous bridge in the background. Her photo was shared just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan’s pose in front of the landmark went viral on social media.

Alex Jones recreated Prince Harry and Meghan's Sydney Harbour Bridge pose

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had posed for a rare loved-up picture taken by New South Wales Government on Tuesday, which reminded fans of another iconic royal snap – when Harry’s older brother Prince William visited the landmark with his wife Kate in 2014.

STORY: Prince Harry and Meghan recreate William and Kate's Sydney Harbour Bridge photo

Alex and JJ will be joining Prince Harry and Meghan at one of their big engagements in Sydney on Saturday, as they host the Invictus Games opening ceremony for the BBC. The One Show host shared the exciting news she would be hosting coverage of the event – which was co-founded by Harry in 2014 – in an Instagram post, saying she was "honoured" to have landed the role.

Alex is filming Invictus Games coverage in Sydney

The Welsh TV personality touched down in Sydney on Wednesday and has been busy at work ever since, meeting Team GB and filming before the games begin. But she has had the opportunity to visit some of the city’s most famous landmarks in the process, and shared a photo of herself and JJ filming on the steps outside the Sydney Opera House on Friday, writing: "The best kind of working."

STORY: Alex Jones joins Prince Harry and Meghan in Sydney

Prince Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, spent the morning at Bondi Beach. The royal couple met the OneWave surfing community group where Meghan revealed she had been practicing yoga at 4:30am due to her struggles with jet lag, and also opened up about her experience of quitting social media, saying she had found it "freeing". She won’t get chance to see Alex’s Instagram posts, then!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.