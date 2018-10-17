Alex Jones joins Prince Harry and Meghan in Australia The One Show host excitedly shared a photo from the city

Alex Jones was excited to arrive in Sydney on Wednesday, ahead of joining Prince Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games. The One Show host couldn't resist sharing a photo of her view across the city after the long-haul flight, telling followers: "Touched down in Sydney! Good view!!"

The Instagram Stories post showcased the city skyline, with the Sydney Opera House and harbour visible at the back. But Alex won't have long to explore all the city has to offer, as she will be busy preparing to host the Invictus Games coverage for the BBC, alongside her co-host JJ Chalmers.

Alex Jones arrived in Sydney on Wednesday

The games will kick off with an opening ceremony in the city on Friday, which will be attended by Prince Harry – who co-founded the event in 2014 – and his wife Meghan. As well as attending the opening event, the royal couple are expected to watch a number of the different sporting competitions before they embark on the next stage of their royal tour in Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

STORY: How to explore Australia like Prince Harry and Meghan

Alex shared the exciting news that she was travelling to Sydney in an Instagram Post earlier this month, saying it was an honour to be working at the Invictus Games. "Incredibly honoured to be asked to host this year's coverage of the #invictusgames2018 for @bbcone. JJ Chalmers and I are flying off to Sydney next week to get to know Team GB and to bring you all the coverage," Alex wrote. "Our first programme covers the opening ceremony on Friday 19th. I hope you can join us."

Alex is hosting the Invictus Games for the BBC

The mum-of-one has previously met Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in June 2017, when she hosted the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony for The One Show. Alex said at the time that the experience was "awe-inspiring", and shared a photo of herself and co-host Matt Baker at the palace on Instagram, adding the caption: "Her majesty was fashionably late but cool as a cucumber and Prince Harry is just a dream."

MORE: Parents will relate to Alex Jones' untidy kitchen

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.