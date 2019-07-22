The Beckhams take Miami! David shares adorable water park photos with daughter Harper, and tries salsa dancing with Victoria How fun does this look!

David Beckham, wife Victoria and their children have enjoyed an activity-packed holiday in Miami - and it looks like they're having the best time! As ever, the family have been sharing plenty of photographs from their trip - including a visit to the Tidal Cove water park, where David and Harper could not stop giggling as they braved a steep water slide together. "So much fun with the kids at Tidal Cove... MIAMI BABY," the former footballer wrote on his Instagram page on Monday. Dad goals or what?

David took his kids to the water park

The family also headed out on a fishing trip (though it looks like Victoria and Harper stayed home for that one!) with 14-year-old Cruz having a go at driving the boat. David, Cruz and Romeo all shared sweet ocean-side snaps from their day out - it looks like oldest Beckham brother Brooklyn was missing, however, since he doesn't appear in any of their social media updates.

The clan weren't alone on their holiday, either, and seemingly spent time with Eva Longoria and her family, and other friends. Victoria shared an ultra-cute photo of Harper cuddling Eva's baby son Santiago in a swimming pool, writing: "Harper Seven loves Santi so much! Kisses @evalongoria from Miami."

David and Victoria had a go at salsa dancing, too

Adorably, it looks like Victoria and David had some romantic time together, too, even getting a dance lesson with none other than salsa sensation Marc Anthony! David sweetly apologised to his wife for stumbling, but we reckon he did a pretty good job judging by the video he shared on his Instagram Story. "Lesson 1… @victoriabeckham sorry I was so bad! @marcanthony I'll get better," he wrote.

The fun didn't stop there, with David also sharing footage of the kids playing football together and belting out a singalong in the car - there ain't no holiday like a Beckham holiday…

