Inside the Beckhams' family holiday to Miami – David and Victoria cuddle up in the pool, Harper tries out fishing Family fun times…

David and Victoria Beckham took their kids on a fun family trip to Miami recently! The couple both shared a number of happy pics from the holiday on their Instagram Stories, as did sons Romeo and Cruz. Proud dad David also posted a sweet family shot on his main account on Sunday, writing: "Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories and so excited @intermiamicf… so many more to come." The family's holiday coincided with David's visit to new club Inter Miami CF's academy, which he also happily shared with fans on social media.

The Beckhams took a trip to Miami

Victoria, Cruz and Romeo all followed suit by sharing the adorable family photo, with plenty of praise for the trip! "We [heart] Miami x Kisses x," the mum of four wrote. We're not surprised, since the family got up to all sorts of fun activities during their break – Victoria shared smiling snaps of Harper having a go at fishing, and all three of her sons laughing together on a boat trip.

Victoria Beckham's £5000 detox holiday revealed

Fans spotted David and Victoria cuddling in the pool

Romeo also posted a fun shot of the family playing in the pool – unicorn inflatable included, of course – and fans were very happy to see that parents David and Victoria were cuddling up in the background! "Your mum and dad look cute behind you," one wrote, and another added: "@davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham in the background is so sweet," with a heart emoji.

David also shared a selfie of the couple cosying up together during their yacht trip, as well as a number of other snaps with the children. The family also enjoyed having a go on a jet ski, and a visit to the Everglades, where David posted a video of a crocodile swimming in the water next to them. For dinner, it looks like the Beckham clan enjoyed a burger date at Miami's Kush restaurant – David later wrote, "WOW @kushbylokalkw… amazing staff, amazing place and the best burger." What a holiday!

10 family friendly festivals in the UK that you probably haven't heard of