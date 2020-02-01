Olly Murs appears to be more loved-up than ever as he treated his girlfriend Amelia Tank to a romantic weekend getaway. The couple did not reveal their destination, but judging by Olly's Instagram Stories, they headed off for some well-deserved pampering. Sharing a glimpse of their surroundings outside their bedroom, the couple are enjoying some breathtaking landscape for a view, and there's also a private hot tub and swimming pool out on the deck – which could have been a big draw for the couple as they are both fitness enthusiasts.

What a view!

Panning the camera around their hotel room, Amelia can be seen laying on the comfy-looking kingsize bed as she puts pen to paper. Another clip shows Olly enjoying a healthy green smoothie before he braves a cryotherapy chamber, which can be used to relieve muscle pain and swelling following surgery – which Olly had on his knee last year. Earlier on Saturday, the singer posted a clip of himself looking mischievious, which he captioned: "Me thinking about the all mischief I’m going to get up to this weekend."

Amelia enjoyed the comforts of the kingsize bed

Last month, the Voice UK judge gave his Instagram followers a rare insight into his relationship with Amelia. He shared a cute video from a fun Sunday date at a golf course - unfortunately for Olly, his stunning new love thrashed him during a few rounds! "It's safe to say, I am shocking at golf," he said in the post, whilst panning towards their scores. Olly managed to gain 46 points, while Amelia scored an impressive 65 points.

Olly enjoyed a healthy green smoothie

The post came almost a month after Olly made his romance with Amelia Instagram-official. Although the photo hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star was. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

Olly may have used cryotherapy to help relieve pain after his knee surgery last year

It seems as if both Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to The Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

