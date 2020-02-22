Holly Willoughby shares video of son Chester skiing and he certainly has skills! The This Morning host enjoyed some time away

Holly Willoughby has treated fans to a glimpse of her luxurious family skiing holiday, proving that the This Morning presenter is making the most of the kids' half term break. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a snap of herself reclining with an Aperol Spritz on the luxury resort, decked out in ski gear and large black sunglasses to protect her eyes. In the background, beautiful mountains could be seen and it appeared that the weather was perfect for a day on the slopes.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby got a big birthday surprise on Dancing On Ice...

What's more, Holly even uploaded a video of her five-year-old son Chester on the slopes, and he certainly has skills! Holly, who rarely shares videos of her children, added that she had been "nutmegged by her own son" in the caption. It sounds as though the Willoughbys are having a hilarious time away before returning to school on Monday.

MORE: Holly Willoughby supports Phillip Schofield and wife Steph after This Morning presenter's sexuality news

Holly shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Instagram fans are obsessed with her new Marks & Spencer shoes

Holly's trip comes after it was revealed that her This Morning co-host, and close friend, Phillip Scofield, is gay. The Celebrity Juice star has continuously showed her support for Phil and his family, and recently left a sweet comment on Phillip's daughter Ruby's Instagram post.

Ruby shared a stunning snap of her family in Paris, standing in front of a giant lit-up red heart surrounded by fairy lights, which she simply captioned with a heart emoji. Showing her support for the Schofield's, Holly commented on the photo: "Gorgeous," followed by a series of heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Phillip interrupted his break to share an important message with his fans. The 57-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to thank his fans for their continued messages of support. Sharing a post on Snapchat, Phillip wrote: "I may not have been posting, but I've been reading your incredible messages of support. You have taken #bekind to the best level on here," adding a giant red heart underneath his message.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.