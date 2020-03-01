Make International Women's Day one to remember with these exciting events in London Ladies, it's time to book some events in your calendar!

International Women's Day will take place on 8 March, so that doesn't leave much time for you to plan how to celebrate the occasion. While cities up and down the country will be holding special events on or around the day, there is nowhere quite like London. From getting active with a dedicated bike ride to relaxing with a movie screening, we've rounded up some of the most exciting things to do in the capital that will make this International Women's Day one to remember.

Have fun with friends

Play ping pong and get a free drink at Bounce

You can always carve out time to see your favourite girls, but International Women's Day is the perfect excuse to round them all up for an evening of fun and games. You don't have to be a master at ping pong to get stuck into the action at Bounce. If you just want to have a laugh (plus a free drink for women), then head to one of the chain's locations across London.

WHEN: Sunday 8 March

WHERE: Try 241 Old St, Old Street, London EC1V 9EY

For more information visit bouncepingpong.com

Get active

IBikeLondon's cycle ride is suitable for all abilities

Whether you're an avid cycler or love the idea of getting fit at the same time as celebrating women, the IBikeLondon International Women’s Day Ride is perfect for you. The theme for International Women's Day this year is: 'An equal world is an enabled world.' All ages and abilities are welcome to join the bike ride, which will take place at a relaxed pace with plenty of opportunities to stop for food and drinks along the way. So stock up your backpack with some treats, clear your mind of work and get active!

WHEN: 8 March 2020

WHERE: National Theatre, South Bank

For more information visit internationalwomensday.com

Sip on cocktails

Have a girls' night out with a difference! Head to Chelsea to sip on some of the 24 delicious cocktails on the drinks menu at Callooh Callay, which is offering 17% off throughout the weekend in recognition of the gender pay gap. We'll raise a glass to that!

WHEN: 6-8 March 2020

WHERE: Callooh Callay Chelsea, 316-318 King's Road, SW3 5UH

For more information visit calloohcallaybar-chelsea.com

Get a free tattoo

These tattoo designs are worth £500 each

The UK's biggest Mexican restaurant Chiquito is offering free tattoos of the iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Celebrating the twentieth century, Mexican-born artist, Chiquito has teamed up with Velvet Underground Tattoo, London's first female only studio based at the Barbican, to give away four exclusively designed tattoos inspired by Frida Kahlo and her colourful work. Interested? Simply head to Chiquito's Instagram and comment on the competition post, telling them who your female role model is and why - whether it's your mum, an author or a celebrity, whoever it is tag them and let them know. The competition will close on March 31 and the winners will be announced on April 2 (over 18s UK entrants, T&Cs apply).

WHEN: The competition is now open and will close on March 31, the winners will be announced on April 2

WHERE: Velvet Underground Tattoo, 103 Whitecross St, London EC1Y 8JD

For more information visit www.instagram.com

Festival fun in Southbank

Jennifer Hosten, Miss World 1970, will be talking to Scarlett Curtis

To mark the tenth anniversary of WOW – Women of the World festival, the event will feature an even more impressive lineup of speakers and performers over three days. The 2020 festival will see the likes of Naomi Wolf, Deborah Frances-White (The Guilty Feminist), Scarlett Curtis, Sandi Toksvig and Shazia Mirza speak, while a number of other panel discussions will cover topics such as Bringing up Boys, Women in Leadership and an interactive session will cover what it means to be intersex.

WHEN: 6-8 March 2020

WHERE: Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London, SE1

For more information visit southbankcentre.co.uk

Watch a movie

WATCH: The Radioactive trailer

For those in search of a more relaxed, laid-back weekend, the cinema is always a go-to. That doesn't have to change for International Women's Day, as there are a number of cinema screenings you can attend. Our top pick is the pre-release screening of Radioactive, which follows the true story of Marie Curie, played by Rosamund Pike. If that isn't enough to excite you, then you will also have a chance to hear from Rosamund and Academy Award-nominated director, Marjane Satrapi during a live-streamed Q&A after the screening.

WHEN: Sunday 8 March

WHERE: Ham Yard Hotel, 1 Ham Yard, Soho, London W1D 7DT

For more information visit firmdalehotels.com

Listen to Beyonce

Beyonce's Lemonade won a Grammy Award for the Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2017

Who doesn't love a bit of Beyonce? On 7 March, Lemonade Re:made is returning to London for one night, offering an orchestral rendition of Queen B's album Lemonade, including immersive projection art. The event organisers explained: "her songs create a narrative on the experience of being female and black, casting Beyonce as Oshun, the Yoruba goddess of fertility and sensuality." We don't need any more excuses to listen to Beyonce!

WHEN: Saturday 7 March

WHERE: 32-37, Cowper Street, Shoreditch, EC2A 4AW

For more information visit facebook.com

Dance the night away

The Girl Power Silent Disco will have 70s, 80s, 90s and naughties music

Whether you're a Spice Girls fan or love a bit of Madonna, you're in for a treat with the Girl Power Silent Disco. With a choice of two different channels to listen to, one covering music from the 70s and 80s such as Diana Ross and The Pointer Sisters while the other features 90s and noughties classics from J-Lo and Destiny's Child, there is something to keep everyone happy. Listen to your favourite female performers and hit the dancefloor to show off your best moves - and if you're feeling brave, take the headphones off to hear some hilarious singing in the absence of any music!

WHEN: Sunday 8 March

WHERE: The Bridge, 73 – 81 Southwark Bridge Road, London, SE1 0NQ

For more information visit nobodyswatching.co

Support female-founded beauty brands

If you've been meaning to refresh some of your makeup then this weekend is the time to do so! Boots is offering 10% off more than 40 female-founded beauty and wellness brands, including Fenty Beauty, HUDA Beauty and Clinique. It is also helping support women entering the industry by hosting Heroes: Live, a day of panel discussions, workshops and 1-2-1 sessions with female founders and influencers including Rochelle Humes.

WHEN: 6-9 March 2020

WHERE: Online

For more information visit boots.com

Get to know Laura Jackson

Laura will be hosting the event at The Ivy Soho Brasserie

The Ivy Soho Brasserie is hosting an exclusive sit-down dinner and talk with TV presenter, podcast host, chef personality and fashion influencer Laura Jackson. Leading the event alongside her friend, stylist and Art Director Victoria Bain, both Laura and Victoria will discuss how to make your passion in life a success, reveal life lessons from fearless women and explain how to connect and disconnect in today's digital age. Tickets are priced at £48 per person.

WHEN: Monday 9 March, 6.30 – 9.30pm

WHERE: 26-28 Broadwick St, Soho, London W1F 8JB

For more information visit theivycollectionevents.giftpro.co.uk

Go on a mission with your gal pals on this enchanted egg hunt

Round up your chocolate-loving troops for this grown-up egg hunt! GALAXY® is doing something about it with their Choose Pleasure mission - they want to help empower a new generation of women to seek out and find more pleasure in their day-to-day lives - whether it's taking yourself out of your comfort zone and trying a new hobby or letting yourselves escape in a rose gold garden of enchantment, head here! This pop up is a unique collab between GALAXY® Enchanted Eggs and Bompas and Parr, the globally renowned multi-sensory studio. This event will help inspire women to Choose Pleasure confidently, unapologetically and live a fuller, happier life.

WHEN: 7 March, 12-8pm (last ticketed slot at 7pm) – each experience lasts 45 minutes

WHERE: Grays & Feather, 26 Wellington Street, London, WC2E 7DD

For tickets, head to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/galaxy-enchanted-egg-hunt-tickets-94593500707meg