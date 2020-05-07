May bank holiday weekend is often spent in pub gardens, catching up with friends or even taking a short break away, but the coronavirus lockdown means people across the UK are having to find other ways to entertain themselves and their families. Although three days doesn't sound like long, it can feel like it after the novelty of days at home has worn off! We've rounded up some fun virtual things to do this weekend...

Secret cinema and ice cream

In the absence of being able to physically go to the cinema, Secret Cinema has launched Secret Sofa - a virtual version of the popular film club. Sign up to the newsletter to stay updated on the weekly film and ice cream combo as well as character and costume suggestions, music and activities to get you fully immersed in the experience. This Friday, join households across the UK by watching Casino Royale and eating Häagen-Daz Salted Caramel flavour ice cream - yum!

WHEN: Friday 8 May, 7:30 pm

For more information visit secretcinema.org

GOSH fundraiser

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity is holding its first-ever virtual fundraising gala event called 'At Home With GOSH' on Thursday. Hosted by comedian and presenter Dara Ó Briain, the evening will include performances from Craig David and Jack Savoretti, and expert recommendations for menu and wine pairings, as well as hearing from parents with children at the hospital. A fun evening dedicated to raising money for seriously ill children all while in fancy dress - we can't think of a better way to spend our Thursday.

WHEN: Thursday 7 May, 7-9 pm

For more information visit gosh.org

VE Day festival

Celebrate 75 years since VE Day with a virtual festival held by the National Museum of the Royal Navy, the National Army Museum and the Royal Air Force Museum. Over three days, the festival offers a two minute's silence, Sir Winston Churchill’s famous victory speech and the opportunity to take a virtual walk through World War Two submarine HMS Alliance.

WHEN: 7-9 March

For more information visit rafmuseum.org.uk

Murder mystery experience

Get your detective cap on and join in with the Murder on The Underground Express murder mystery experience, hosted using the Zoom app. The story goes that self-made millionaire Langdon Park was killed during the inaugural outing of his new underground train the 'Express Line'. As one of the guests on the train, you are invited to examine the evidence and listen to witness statements with the world-famous detective Reyard Gull, hired by the metropolitan police to solve the crime.

WHEN: 8 May 2020

For more information visit designmynight.com

Online yoga retreat

Self-isolating at home can have a negative effect on our mental and physical wellbeing, so get moving this weekend with an online yoga retreat by As We Live & Breathe. Celebrate the start of summer with yoga, meditation, nature connection practices and a seasonal cookery workshop.

WHEN: 8 May 2020, 1-9 pm

For more information visit asweliveandbreathe.co

Whisky tasting experience

Whisky-lovers, listen up! You can get six premium whiskies delivered to your door by The Dram Team as part of a whisky tasting experience. World Whisky Awards judge Felipe Schrieberg will lead you through the five Scotch whiskies and one world whisky via Zoom, helping you train your nose and palate before getting involved in a Q&A. The long weekend is the perfect excuse to enjoy a drink (or six), right?

WHEN: 7-10 May 2020

For more information visit designmynight.com

